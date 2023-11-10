Indoctrination is an ugly thing

The goal of indoctrination is to control what people think.

A power-mad would-be dictator seeks to dumb down society, especially children, so that they repeat what is said instead of asking questions or doing research.

Tyrants get control of the education system from pre-school through graduate school. They load up the government with people who think the proper way.

They control what people think through the media and through entertainment.

They tell people their goal is to get to equality of results when their real goal is to get a more powerful government.

They teach that the U.S. is a racist country.

They get rid of advanced classes because of "equality."

They teach that grades are unfair. They teach that getting the right answer in math is racist.

They teach children that the government and schools care for them and are responsible for them instead of the parents.

They want more people to be dependent on the government instead of giving them greater opportunities to move up the economic ladder.

They teach children that they can change their sex and pick their pronouns instead of caring about their biological sex.

They teach children that they can trust the teachers to keep secrets from their parents.

They teach children that they are not responsible for debts they run up. They teach them that the government will take care of them, including paying their bills.

They always divide people by class, race, and sex, while claiming they seek to unite the country and that anyone who disagrees with them is being divisive.

They rail against the rich while greatly enriching themselves with taxpayer money, or kickbacks.

They teach children that humans and our use of natural resources is controlling the climate and destroying the Earth. They tell them that anyone who disagrees is anti-science and a climate change denier. They d not teach the history of climate change. Facts interfere with indoctrination.

They teach children to always obey government edicts on things like COVID. They teach them that they will kill their parents, teachers, and grandparents if they fail to wear a mask and stay in lockdowns. They tell children stay home and not play sports. They send them into depression and then claim they care.

They use government bureaucrats, such as the iRS, and the Justice Department to target and destroy people who want smaller government.

They have a corrupt president who repeatedly calls people who use the 'Make America Great Again' slogan terrorists and extremists who want to destroy America.

They have a career criminal named Hillary Clinton go on T.V. to lecture us that Trump and his supporters will have to be deprogrammed or they will destroy America.

After indoctrination for decades, you can get huge groups of people, especially students, to claim that terrorists who pledge death to Jews are freedom fighters who are oppressed.

They don't care that Hamas murdered 1,400 Jews.

These indoctrinators want to remake or destroy America which is the greatest and most free country that has ever existed. People from all over the world are coming here while Democrats here are trying to destroy us.

They sure aren't coming here because of climate change.