BIG WIN: Biden’s pistol brace ban blocked by federal judge

“For the foregoing reasons, the Court GRANTS the Motion and STAYS the Rule in its entirety [emphasis added].”

On Wednesday, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Texas-based and Trump-appointed federal judge, granted a nationwide injunction against Joe Biden and his ATF bureaucrats for their pistol brace ban rule which felonized untold numbers of peaceable gun owners, likely counting into the tens of millions, so this is marvelous news. It’s hard to know how many firearms have been affected by the rule since data on the numbers of pistol braces in circulation varies greatly, but the Congressional Research Service estimates the number of braces between 10 million and 40 million—but consider that one gun owner could potentially have a number of firearms built with pistol braces in mind. For the entire document click here, or see the most important part below:

LEGAL ALERT: A Texas federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the ATF's pistol brace rule, staying it "in its entirety" while the case continues. https://t.co/JHCq83EGde pic.twitter.com/eMvHRm91wB — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) November 9, 2023

“But public safety concerns must be addressed in ways that are lawful. This Rule is not.”

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think it ironic that an arm of the government, the societal body that makes laws, also breaks the laws.

Here’s a quick rundown for anyone who might not be tracking: a “pistol brace” is an attachment that serves as a stabilizer for certain firearms, but the ATF takes issue with the piece because by the ATF’s own asinine categorization system and the NFA (thanks a lot NRA, but that’s another topic for another day), one could in essence, build a “short-barreled rifle” (another arbitrary classification) without having to pay the pizzo fee or enroll oneself in a federal gun registry database.

If a firearm has a barrel shorter than 16 inches, the ATF has determined this is a “pistol” instead of a rifle; therefore, people have been able to bear arms that fire rounds from “pistols” but typically seen in “rifle” systems (e.g. 5.56 NATO, .300 AAC , .223 Rem), by getting a shorter than 16” barrel and using a pistol brace instead of a stock: this is what we call an “AR pistol.”

Given the fact that these ATF bureaucrats are almost all (leftist) lawyers, it’s hard to know if they’re just supremely uninformed on all things firearms, or they’re just plain tyrannical, but it’s probably a saturation of both, and rules like this serve as a prime example.

If someone is going to use a firearm to hurt innocent people, they’re obviously going to get the weapon—all you need to do is look at all the “gun-free” locales with strict gun control policies in place, that see mass shooting after mass shooting (Chicago comes to mind).

And, when we see shooters use a traditional-looking rifle instead of a handgun, you never see them whip out concealed ARs; instead, they walk into businesses and schools with the weapon brandished and ready to commit murder (Nashville shooter, Dayton shooter, Boulder shooter), because even AR pistols are, 99% of the time, way too big to conceal unless you’re wearing a trench coat. And, if you’ve got a trench coat on, then you can hide a gun with a barrel longer than 16 inches, making this all moot.

Furthermore, have these idiots never heard of the FN Herstal (or Ruger) 5.7? Of course they have, which is why those firearms (or more likely the ammo) will probably be on the chopping block soon enough.

However, this is coming from the group of people so used to using firearms as tools to oppress citizens or kill innocent people, unlike the tens of millions of us who believe they’re tools of self-defense, so maybe that’s another possible explanation?

Oh, but the ATF cares so much about the safety of the American people, say Joe Biden and Steve Dettelbach! Yet, for a small $200 fee (“transfer tax”) and compliance with a federal firearms registry to make future gun confiscation go as smoothly as possible, they’re willing to grant you the privilege of gun ownership (for now), because as they’ve said, it’s a privilege and most certainly not a right.

They either don’t understand the Second Amendment, or don’t care about it, but thankfully there’s people who still do.

God bless Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, and God bless President Trump.

