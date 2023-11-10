Hillary seizes an opportunity

Rahm Emanuel once famously stated, “never let a good crisis go to waste.” This phrase expresses the idea that crisis often breeds opportunity.

On Wednesday, the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined the co-hosts of “The View” to do just that. Hilary seized the moment to offer her perspective on the similarities between Hitler and Donald Trump and what that could mean for the 2024 election. According to Clinton, she previously discussed the concept of “one and done.” This referred to elected individuals who sought to eliminate future elections, opposition, and a free press after their legitimate election. Clinton then made the poignant point that “Hitler was duly elected, right?” (In fact, he wasn’t – he was appointed chancellor by German president Paul von Hindenburg.)

Setting aside the similarity to the approach used against Donald Trump throughout the 2016 election, it seems highly inappropriate and borderline offensive that a former Secretary of State would draw a comparison to Hitler regarding her political counterpart in the current political and social climate. It's barely been a month since Hamas initiated the most significant attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Now is the time for solidarity with the victims of 10/7 -- not petty politics and grotesque innuendos.

For the past month, anti-Semitism has been on the rise across the Middle East and much of the West. While the West’s intelligentsia remains largely silent, protests and chants of genocide against the Jewish people are heard from Damascus to Des Moines. Islamists and their Western contemporaries are proudly chanting “from the river to the sea.” Though many Western zealots are unlikely to articulate which river or sea they are referring to, nevertheless they stand in genocidal solidarity with their Muslim brothers in arms.

Some might argue that the pro-Palestinian protests are a cry for humanitarianism in response to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza. However, this view cannot explain away the pro-Palestinian protests which erupted across the globe, including here in the U.S., not even 24 hours after the horrible events of 10/7.

How can the United States be seen as a facilitator for peace when our leaders are shamelessly more focused on resurrecting played out Islamophobia fearmongering, and scoring cheap political points? Now is not the time to mince words.

Hamas are modern-day Nazis. Anyone who minimizes this, or does not view the acts of Hamas as a barbaric act of anti-Semitic neo-Nazism, is commiserating with that ideology.

Unfortunately, the current war in Gaza has made it exceedingly clear that no matter the tragedy, our politicians are resolute in their commitment to not waste this epochal crisis.

