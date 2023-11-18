Elon Musk vows 'thermonuclear lawsuit' against the weasels of Media Matters

Media Matters, the Soros-financed smear outfit that thrives on intimidating journalists into spouting its far-left agenda, has picked the wrong target.

According to Reuters:

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those who attacked social media platform X, Elon Musk said on Saturday in a post on the platform, soon after major U.S. companies paused their advertisements on the site. "The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and all those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," Musk wrote in a post on X, without naming any other parties. Liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America earlier this week said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content. IBM on Thursday said it immediately suspended all advertising on Musk-owned X after the watchdog found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said on Friday they were also pausing their ads on X. Axios reported that Apple would do the same.

Thermonuclear. Good one, Elon. It's time to hold these stinking little weasels accountable.

The leftist nuisance outfit, which until recently was run by David Brock, has taken its marching orders from the Obama White House in the past, and now relying on an old tried-and-true tactic it uses, by organizing an advertiser boycott in an attempted to defund 'X.'

The twist here is that they didn't have anything to sell the advertisers, so they rigged something up about Musk being a fan of Nazis, which is thin gruel given that Musk is Jewish.

But here is how 'X' describes the rigging:

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

So, they manipulated search results until they got the one Nazi ad they wanted and waited for an IBM ad to position itself next to it, which according to 'X' happened one time and was seen by one person besides the Media Matters person looking for it, amid millions of ads. That was enough for Media Matters to take a screen grab, yell that Musk was all in for the Nazis, and get a host of roundheel corporate advertisers to pull their ads.

What a game they've got going there.

Now Media Matters is hearing from media platform Twitter or 'X,' owned by the world's richest man, so it's lawsuit time. Owner Elon Musk can pay lawyers and persuade juries to hold them accountable.

Like their fellow leftist spirit animal, NewsGuard, they've got the censorship bug in them. NewsGuard follows the 'blacklist' model pioneered by Media Matters, which begins with smearing conservative outfits and then targeting advertisers to defund them. Media Matters goes slightly further in that it attempts to intimidate media outlets into going with their leftist "narratives" with loud name-and-shame tactics and often advertiser targeting as their leverage. Both insist that they are just bland and disinterested arbiters of the truth and not agenda-driven sleazebags.

As I wrote here in 2012, when they were caught collaborating with the Obama administration:

Abuse Of Power: The Justice Department has been caught colluding with left-wing media "watchdog" Media Matters to suppress critics who've embarrassed the Obama administration. What is this, Hugo Chavez's Venezuela? Based on a cache of internal Justice Department e-mails obtained by the Daily Caller, Attorney Gen. Eric Holder's press staff has been collaborating all along with left-wing media "watchdog" Media Matters to smear any reporter asking uncomfortable questions, to discourage whistle-blowers, to discredit political watchdogs and to suppress damaging news about what's going on in the Obama administration. The Daily Caller found dozens of pages of e-mails between DOJ Public Affairs Director Tracy Schnakler and Media Matters staffers planning and discussing how to attack reporters who covered scandals such as the Black Panther voter suppression case, and the Fast and Furious scandal where DOJ sold thousands of guns to Mexico's notorious crime cartels — the truth of which DOJ didn't want to get out. These weren't just instances of over-sharing between political allies or a quest for access, such as the New York Times was caught doing when one of its reporters submitted an unpublished story to a CIA flack. This was the Obama administration planning and directing operations from on high in a grotesque example of the state with all its powers using an off-the-books nuisance organization to harass its critics. After the acts, the DOJ then praised them: "Great piece," gushed Schmaler after Media Matters attacked DOJ whistle-blowers J. Christian Adams and Christopher Coates.

They had a huge booth at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, the one that nominated Obama with his styrofoam pillars for president.

Well, now they can explain it all to a judge and jury.

Let's hope that 'X' hires the best lawyers out there and uses its deep pockets to win one for the free press in a way that puts the fear of lawsuits into this nasty little smear outfit that has operated for too long as a censorship outfit for the left.

If Musk gets this through, he will be launching one more blow for a free press and the truth itself, just as he did through his purchase of Twitter.

If he wins, the First Amendment will finally be on the road to being righted.

