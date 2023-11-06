Bloodthirsty Hamas apologists crawl out of the woodwork

In the West, those inexplicably defending Hamas have often justified their stance by claiming Hamas didn't do what the news reports say they did.

There are the darlings of academia and the foundations, speaking to the press with full denialism. That would include Palesttinian so-called "human rights" activist Hanan Ashrawi, who has been heaped with so many academic and foundation laurels in the West for her "peace-making."

According to MEMRI:

Former member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and peace talk delegation Hanan Ashrawi rejected in an October 26, 2023, show on Democracy Now! on YouTube, claims that Hamas committed atrocities against Israel in its October 7 attack. She claimed that the U.S. is not just complicit with Israel, but it is a "partner in crime." Ashrawi stated that U.S. President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have "sacrificed their credibility in a horrible way by repeating the propaganda of the Israeli spin machine." She continued to state that "even the Europeans swallowed all these lies in the beginning of the incursion in which they accused the Palestinians of horrible things without evidence." Ashrawi said President Biden "just blindly parrots everything he hears from the Israelis," and she added that he and others have had to "walk back [from] the issue of women being raped, or children being beheaded, or all that nonsense, doctored pictures, and so on."

What a gaslighter.

Meanwhile, out on the streets, there also are poster-rippers tearing down signs of Israel's missing people kidnapped by Hamas, and claiming to reporters and angry citizens that the atrocities never happened, so the posters are just 'propaganda.'

Such as this pair of toads here:

2 young women in New York City destroy posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas.



When asked why they say:



"these posters spread misinformation that could make people believe that Hamas is a terrorist organization" pic.twitter.com/N0b7igxjmL — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 6, 2023

Denialism is a large strain of the Hamas crowd.

But so is openly feasting on blood.

Even as Hamas's apologists on one side claim that Hamas wouldn't dream of killing a baby, another strain of pro-Hamas protestors reveling in Hamas's atrocities.

Such as this one, who vows to drink blood and eat skulls:

Do you remember the young Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi? A few days ago she wrote on Instagram: "Our message to settlers, we are waiting for you in all the cities. We will slaughter you and we'll drink your blood and eat your skulls." She was arrested overnight. pic.twitter.com/amrFX2vnn7 — Eretz Israel (@EretzIsrael) November 6, 2023

She's kind of the Greta Thunberg of the Hamas set, and had been an Amnesty International poster girl:

Ahed Tamimi, who last week called to slaughter Jews, has been arrested for inciting violence and terrorism. Very soon, you will see organizations calling her an innocent human rights activist. See below what they won't show you. https://t.co/eMcrtxr4ix — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 6, 2023

This looks like a pretty reasonable observation:

The “will drink your blood and eat your skulls” girl got arrested. I have a feeling it for more than just threats. Her father was arrested last week. pic.twitter.com/R7JjVNTACv — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 6, 2023

I'm surprised she wasn't beaten by Hamas for running around without her burka.

The media gushing about her was really gross:

Israeli forces just arrested Ahed Tamimi in the village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank. They raided her home, turned everything upside down and held her mother in another room, preventing her from being with her daughter.pic.twitter.com/sZE5sueZdS — 🅰pocalypsis 🅰pocalypseos 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 🅉 (@apocalypseos) November 6, 2023

It gets worse: Here's the Hamas baby killer lobby, seeping up from some moral sewer, as reported by Breitbart News:

Hecklers shouted “kill the babies” to taunt a protest Sunday organized by Jews in Skokie, Illinois, to highlight the fact that 30 children, including babies, are being held hostage by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

They sound like demons.

And don't think they don't mean what they say. In London we see this:

this is happening a lot -in effect it's a deprivation of the civil rights, protections and liberties of Jews in UK leaving them as available targets of intimidation and violence. 1930s smell to it https://t.co/1rxGlKxKMB — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 5, 2023

Schama is a leading historian.He knows what he talks about when he speaks of the smell of the 1930s. Lots of people like to talk about Nazis but few can speak about them with the authority that he does.

It's ugly stuff out there and now they're getting open about not just their support for Hamas, but support for Hamas's unspeakable crimes. They like those crimes. They aren't denying the crimes at all, they are embracing the evil. Now they're crawling out of the woodwork.

