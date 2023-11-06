Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty for fraud, but what about the federal government?

On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried was properly convicted for stealing $8 billion from customers. I wonder why brokers haven’t been punished for promoting FTX since they don’t appear to have properly researched the company?

For decades, the media, politicians, bureaucrats, the United Nations, scientists, educators, entertainers, and others have been running con games that dwarf the FTX scheme; so where’s their trial and conviction?

Most notably, they’ve indoctrinated the public with the lie that the science is settled that humans and our use of natural resources cause temperatures and sea levels to rise, which in turn cause storms to be more numerous and more severe. Instead of using actual scientific data to prove their case, they use computer models and predictions. There is no scientific data that shows a direct correlation between the variables. If there is no correlation, then you can’t assume causation. That is a simple and actually settled principle of science.

Then the Biden administration and bureaucrats commit fraud by claiming that they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we commoners give up oil, gas, gas cars, and many other modern amenities and switch to “clean” energy sources like wind and solar, and electric cars.

The cost to society for this fraud is immeasurable, but runs into trillions.

They have slush funds for green pushers… which total hundreds of billions… that taxpayers have to pay.

Think of all the stocks in electric cars and solar, which have essentially been promoted by the government, that have lost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Here are some that still trade:

Electric cars:

Rivian: High stock price $179, Friday $17, down 90%.

Fisker: High stock price $32, Friday $5, down over 80%.

Lucid: High stock price $55, Friday $5, down 90%.

Nikola: High stock price $73, Friday $1, down 99%.

Solar companies:

Sunrun: High stock price $97, Friday $11, down over 80%.

Sunpower: High stock price $89, Friday $5, down over 90%.

Plug-in companies:

Plug Power: High stock price $1,235, Friday $7, down over 99%.

EVGO: High stock price $24, Friday $3, down over 80%.

The only one that seems to have succeeded is TESLA, but it took a long time to make money, with much of that revenue coming by selling worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits, which allow companies to purchase the “right” to sell gas-guzzlers.

Any person buying a gas-powered car has had to pay inflated prices to cover the losses of Ford, GM, and other car companies which are losing billions developing E.V.s to comply with government mandates, even though consumers don’t want the product.

Joe Biden pushed up inflation on gasoline and almost everything else because he pretends that we can control the climate if we stop buying gas and diesel vehicles. The cost to the poor and middle class is astronomical.

The higher prices for oil have allowed Russia and Iran to perpetuate war and fund terrorism. How much does that cost and how many lives have been lost?

Think of the massive costs and losses related to companies which must focus on their carbon footprint to act like they will get to net zero—of course passed on to the consumer or the taxpayer.

Think of the losses and costs that retirees, shareholders, and other investors suffer because executives are concentrated on ESG issues instead of focusing on profits, or products and services people want and need.

Think of the billions spent on worthless carbon credits that do nothing to change the climate, but somehow earn the green pushers some brownie points.

We’ve heard many dire predictions about snowless winters because of global warming that have not been remotely true, yet the prediction this year is for more snow because of the natural climate event of El Niño.

Here is a fact: The climate has always changed cyclically and naturally and always will. Using gas cars does not cause warmer temperatures and less snow, and driving electric cars does not cause cooler temperatures and more snow.

But to Joe and his cohorts, that’s the real threat. Not Russia, not China, not Iran, not Hamas or open borders, not Mexican cartels or fentanyl… but using natural resources that the earth has been abundantly blessed with is going to wipe out all of humanity, because some easily manipulated computer programs said so.

Politicians and bureaucrats should establish policies based on actual threats!

This massive fraud must end before America is intentionally destroyed.

