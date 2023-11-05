« Disheartening: Even the really good guys are getting Israel’s history wrong | Newsom signs $25 minimum wage law for all hospital workers, finds out afterward it will cost California $4 billion »
November 5, 2023
Beverly, not Buffy...
Remember how Senator Warren told us about her native American background?
Well, she was not alone.
Add Buffy Sainte-Marie, the singer, to the group. She is not Native American, so we now learn.
This is the story:
The parentage of Buffy Sainte-Marie, a folk singer known for her activism on behalf of Indigenous people, was questioned after CBC News reported that it had found a birth certificate indicating that she was born to white parents in Massachusetts, and not on a Piapot Cree reservation in Canada.Sainte-Marie, considered the first Indigenous person to win an Oscar, has said for decades that she was born to an Indigenous mother before being adopted first by a white couple near Boston and then, as an adult, by the Piapot First Nation. The CBC investigation, which was published on Friday, pointed to documentation, including Sainte-Marie’s birth certificate and marriage certificate, to show she was born in Stoneham, Mass., as Beverly Jean Santamaria.Sainte-Marie did not speak to the CBC, but in video and written statements, she said the woman she called her “growing-up Mom” had told her that she was adopted and was Native. In both a 2018 biography and the statements, Sainte-Marie also says she was told she may have been born “on the wrong side of the blanket,” referring to an affair.“I don’t know where I’m from or who my birth parents were, and I will never know,” Sainte-Marie, 82, said in the written statement. “Which is why to be questioned in this way today is painful, both for me, and for my two families I love so dearly.”
Honestly, I don't remember a song by Buffy or ever listening to one of her LPs as we called them before everything went digital. I do recall seeing a poster about a concert and she was promoted as a descendant of Native Americans.
I didn't care about her background or music but lying about heritage is something I don’t understand.
Honestly it makes me sick.
The bottom line is that we should start calling her Beverly Santamarias of Italian and English ancestry rather than Buffy part Mi’kmaq, a tribe from eastern Canada.
Image: Rob Mendelson, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0