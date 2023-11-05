Having Obama advise Biden on AI is like having the fox guard the hen house

Why does Joe Biden think that President Obama or Kamala Harris have any valuable input on artificial intelligence (AI)?

Former President Barack Obama quietly advised the White House over the past five months on its strategy to address artificial intelligence, engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides at President Joe Biden’s request, according to aides to both men.

What in their history should give the public any confidence that they have any valuable knowledge that would protect the public from abuse?

Obama has always been essentially a lobbyist for Google and Google returns the favor by having a major bias against Republicans.

Why would anyone trust Obama to be fair and unbiased on a strategy with AI when he allowed Google to have so much input into policies while he was president?

Report finds hundreds of meetings between White House and Google Google and its affiliates have had at least 427 meetings at the White House during President Obama’s tenure, according data from the Campaign for Accountability and The Intercept.

Over the past seven years, Google has created a remarkable partnership with the Obama White House, providing expertise, services, advice, and personnel for vital government projects. Precisely how much influence this buys Google isn’t always clear. But consider that over in the European Union, Google is now facing two major antitrust charges for abusing its dominance in mobile operating systems and search. By contrast, in the U.S., a strong case to sanction Google was quashed by a presidentially appointed commission.