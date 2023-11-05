Having Obama advise Biden on AI is like having the fox guard the hen house
Why does Joe Biden think that President Obama or Kamala Harris have any valuable input on artificial intelligence (AI)?
See here:
Former President Barack Obama quietly advised the White House over the past five months on its strategy to address artificial intelligence, engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides at President Joe Biden’s request, according to aides to both men.
Google and its affiliates have had at least 427 meetings at the White House during President Obama’s tenure, according data from the Campaign for Accountability and The Intercept.
Over the past seven years, Google has created a remarkable partnership with the Obama White House, providing expertise, services, advice, and personnel for vital government projects.
Precisely how much influence this buys Google isn’t always clear. But consider that over in the European Union, Google is now facing two major antitrust charges for abusing its dominance in mobile operating systems and search. By contrast, in the U.S., a strong case to sanction Google was quashed by a presidentially appointed commission.
Obama, Biden and others falsely promoted net neutrality as a method to help the little guy and consumers but it was actually a major kickback to companies like Google, Netflix and Facebook who were the biggest users of bandwidth.
With net neutrality they essentially get the technology for free.
How Big Tech Uses Net Neutrality To Subvert Competition
Big Tech is the primary lobbyist for net neutrality and funds many academics and civil society organizations to advocate for it. This may sound counterintuitive, but net neutrality delivers big economic rents for Big Tech.
After completing their two terms as president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama have signed up for some pretty lucrative projects.
The first, announced in February 2017, was a joint deal worth an estimated $65 million to publish their memoirs.
Obama shouldn't be trusted as an advisor on anything. He has actively been trying to remake and destroy our great country for 15 years now.
Look at what he is saying about Israel and Hamas. He is saying we are all complicit. No one should listen to Obama until he admits that his deal with Iran that pledges death to Israel is responsible for Hamas having the money and weapons to kill Jews.
It is a true shame that so many journalists and others think Obama is a brilliant and honest man.
