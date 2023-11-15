Americans are tired

This author is tired. Tired of spending $100 at the grocery store for a sparse basket of goods. Tired of the cost of gasoline. Tired of budgeting down to the last dollar, with nothing to spare. Tired.

What have we created for ourselves lately? Nothing. Where once upon a time Western civilization built mighty edifices, today, homeless bums burn down highways. We no longer create anything but young people who can do nothing but destroy.

This is what Western “civilization” has made: a sniveling, groveling, paint-throwing, highway-blocking, terrorist flag–waving, atrocity-loving group of historically ignorant and entitled brats bent upon their own destruction (and ours). They are everywhere Western civilization is to be found.

We, Americans, destroy ourselves constantly, casting blame and aspersions on ourselves, never admitting that perhaps, just maybe, possibly, we built the greatest civilization ever to have been built. Perhaps too great, too capable, too astonishing in its achievements to sustain. Because “strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create bad times, and bad times create strong men,” and today, weak men wield power, and strong men are becoming tired.

We must admit we sowed the seeds of our own demise. We believed that everyone wanted freedom of thought and expression, of religion and association. We believed that the right to keep and bear arms, to defend our homes, fortunes, and sacred honor was absolute, and agreed upon by all. We believed it because once it was true in our lands, the land we conquered and built. Yes, conquered, as have been all lands throughout time. But we believed it when it was no longer true, because we wanted to believe.

Now we find ourselves under attack. Once esteemed Western values are now decried as racist, once widely accepted norms are now ridiculed, once cohesive cultural practices have been abandoned, but only in the West. Only the West is found guilty, only the West is held accountable, only the West is deemed too “white” and too “oppressive.” Everyone else, regardless of actual brutality, is culturally equal, and thus has a right to murder, rape, maim, destroy, and desecrate — as long as the targets are the correct targets.

Here are the correct targets as of today:

All Jews White Christian Men All whites in general Anyone non-white who agrees with anyone who is white. You get the idea...

Meanwhile, people of Caucasian descent number somewhere between 8 and 12% of the global population, depending on how you count them. No matter how you count white peoples, however, you will not get more than that 12% of global population. Some majority of oppressors, huh?

If you are white (or considered white), you have probably been bombarded with messages that tell you exactly that: you are an evil 12% of the population. And somehow society is secretly driven and led by the even more evil Jews, who are not always considered white. You are the problem! No matter that you and your forebears created the most sophisticated societies, the greatest wealth, the highest ever amount of leisure, finest of all time food security, best in class shelter, and on, and on, ad infinitum. Yes, you are the problem. One can only stop and stare in shock at the vitriol hurled at those who created the ability to easily hurl vitriol.

For the record, this author cares not in the slightest what color you are, or any other characteristic besides merit and loyalty to our country.

But this author is tired.

Tired. Tired of the status quo. Something has to break, and break soon, or soon we will no longer be tired of grocery bills or gas prices. We will instead be tired of chains, but unable or unwilling to escape them. Far too many of our fellows have demonstrated that they are more than willing to live secure in submission rather than take risks and be free. It is up to us to throw off the mantle of captivity and fight for our God-given freedoms.

It is this author’s greatest hope that we as a people shall throw off our chains in 2024. Meanwhile...

Tired is not only a word meaning weary. It is also a word meaning “We have had enough, and we aren’t going to take it any more!” Be tired.

Image: ryan lee via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.