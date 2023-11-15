Reminder: Israel was obeying the 'ceasefire' on October 7, its enemies were not!

On the 22nd and 23rd of Tishrei, 5784 according to the Jewish calendar, corresponding this year to October 7 and October 8, 2023 CE on the secular calendar, Jews around the world were celebrating the holiday of Simchat Torah , marking the annual completion of the reading of the Torah (The first part of the "Bible" in English) while starting again from the beginning.

In Israel itself, thousands of mostly young Israeli Jews, along with some Christians and Muslims and others from around the world, were joyously attending a music festival in the southern part of the tiny country when Total Evil in the form of citizens from neighboring Apartheid Gaza, which is 99% Muslim, (no Jews allowed) descended, brutally slaughtering over 1,100 unarmed attendees and residents of nearby Israeli small villages. Several hundred they didn't murder were violently taken captive, including babies and young children.

But...but...there was a "ceasefire"! Oh, that! Only Israelis, only Jews are supposed to obey mutually signed agreements! In 99% Muslim Gaza, the ruling Hamas set up military bases in hospitals. In schools. In residential apartment buildings. In office buildings, coexisting with reporters from the AP, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters, who dutifully report the news, i.e., propaganda their Hamas rulers tell them. Or else.

Initially shocked, the Israelis fought back. While suffering painful losses they are succeeding in neutralizing Hamas. As a result, there are now Muslim refugees in 99% Muslim Gaza. And oh so suddenly there are shrieks calling for an Israeli "temporary ceasefire" so these displaced Gazan citizens, who never complained when their husbands, sons, and brothers joined Hamas in their posts in hospitals and schools and other "neutral" institutions, can safely escape to safe Gazan enclaves. Incidentally, neighboring Muslim-dominated Egypt doesn't want their Muslim neighbors, either.

And oh, not so by the way, this "ceasefire" is only applicable to Israel; apparently Gazans can continue their barbarous assault on unarmed Israelis with impunity.

Jews in general, Israelis in particular are accustomed to these hypocritical calls for "ceasefire" when they defy history by fighting back, refusing to die. And so, as Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin (Benjamin in English) Netanyahu explained to the world in an interview with Sean Hannity of FOX News, why Israel is opposing these suicidal "ceasefire" calls.

If we don’t win now, then Europe is next, and you’re next. We have to win...

Who’s going to win? Are the good guys going to win, or the bad guys are going to win? And, of course, we have to make sure that the forces of good, the forces of peace, the forces of progress and prosperity, they win, and not the forces that take us back to the Dark Ages. That’s the battle...

Netanyahu continued with a warning to the U.S.--and even to those complacent others in the U.N., who voted, as usual to condemn Israel for refusing to give up and die.

What the anti-Semites don’t realize is, the attacks start with the Jews — on the Jews, but they never end there. That’s what happened in the Holocaust. People said, oh, well, the attacks of the Nazis on the Jews before World War II, or even the beginning, that’s O.K. No, it wasn’t, because it afflicted all of humanity, all of civilization. And that’s what you have here too. The reason they’re attacking Israel is, this axis of terror understands that we’re the forward position of the West and of civilization. We’re just a stumbling block on the way to you.

Understand that? For humanity's sake--understand that! Never again is now.

And always remember, no matter, through eternity, Am Yisrael Chai--the Jewish People Live!