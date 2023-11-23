1988: A Thanksgiving message from President Reagan

Another Thanksgiving, and we remember President Reagan.

Like most two-term presidents, Reagan gave many holiday messages. They were memorable and full of Reagan's optimism and religious convictions. There were even a couple of "turkeys" who stole the show over the years.

In 1988, Pres. Reagan delivered his last message. It was a few weeks after VP Bush carried 41 states.

This is what Pres. Reagan said Thanksgiving 1988:

"In this year when we as a people enjoy the fruits of economic growth and international cooperation, let us take time both to remember the sacrifices that have made this harvest possible and the needs of those who do not fully partake of its benefits. The wonder of our agricultural abundance must be recalled as the work of farmer who, under the best and worst of conditions, give their all to raise food upon the land. The gratitude that fills our being must be tempered with compassion for the needy. The blessings that are ours must be understood as the gift of a loving God Whose greatest gift is healing. Let us join then, with the psalmist of old: O give thanks to the Lord, call on His name, Make known His deeds among the peoples! Sing to Him, sing praises to Him, Tell of all His wonderful works! Glory in His holy name; Let the hearts of those who seek the Lord rejoice! NOW, THEREFORE, I, RONALD REAGAN, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim Thursday, November 24, 1988, as a National Day of thanksgiving, and I call upon the citizens of this great Nation to gather together in homes and places of worship on that day of thanks to affirm by their prayers and their gratitude the many blessings God has bestowed upon us."

Two months later, President Reagan left Washington and flew west to his retirement in California. Hard to believe that it was 35 years ago, but it happened that way.

Happy Thanksgiving to the AT family and all those nice friends who drop comments. We enjoy reading them.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: National Archives