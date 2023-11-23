SCAM ALERT: Department of Energy hands $3,000,000,000 to solar panel company accused of preying on dementia patients

Any outside observer looking in at the Joe Biden “presidency” can immediately recognize that the man purportedly in charge is not actually in charge. Joe can barely communicate, because every time he speaks he garbles his words, often to an indecipherable point; “rumors” that he’s soiled himself in front of foreign dignitaries lack a startling amount of “debunked” pushback; the signature gait change that accompanies cognitive decline is undeniable; and apparently staffers recently launched a new strategy known as “Operation Bubble Wrap” to prevent the old man from tripping and falling so frequently on camera, because the optics are looking really bad.

Don’t believe you’re lying eyes! This isn’t a reanimated corpse, it’s a man in peak health!

Naturally, people from all parts of the political spectrum have accused those nearest to Joe Biden of “elder abuse,” but apparently he’s not the only one—a disturbing new story gives credence to the idea that the Bidenites have taken elder abuse into the bureaucracy and exploiting the aged is now a matter of Democrat policy.

Yesterday, Alana Goodman at The Washington Free Beacon reported this:

A solar company that was awarded a $3 billion Department of Energy loan has been accused of scamming dementia patients on their deathbeds into signing five-figure, multi-decade solar panel leases, according to interviews and state consumer complaint records….

Just over the last year and in Texas alone, there have been more than 50 complaints filed with the state’s attorney general’s office against the company, known as Sunnova, for alleged “predatory” business practices—a company that has received at least $3 billion in taxpayer money. Below, you can find a few of the testimonies:

An 86-year-old Texas man diagnosed with dementia signed a 25-year lease; his daughter was left with a $34,000 bill.

An elderly man struggling with senility and months to live signed a contract for $60,000. (He died shortly after entering into the agreement.)

An 80-year-old woman who was “blind, bed bound, partially deaf, on dialysis, with congestive heart failure” signed a 25-year lease worth $86,000. (She died within three months.)

A 78-year-old man entered a contract for a 25-year lease but died soon after; a custodian of the house found herself on the hook for $40,000.

To add another layer of scandal, Jigar Shah, Biden’s director of the DOE’s Loan Program Office (the office responsible for doling out the $3 billion), founded and led a “trade association” named Cleantech Leaders Roundtable (CTLR) before he came onboard as a “civil servant.” Per the article, CTLR has acted as “gatekeeper” for companies “seeking loans” from Shah’s new office, and one of Sunnova’s board members, Anne Slaughter Andrew, is also intimately involved with CTLR—she reveals on her Linkedin profile that she is the “Board Chair” for the Cleantech Leaders Climate Forum, and here you can see she’s listed as a “partner” to a CTLR initiative.

Also from Goodman at Free Beacon:

‘This is reminiscent of the mortgages of the 2000s, just getting people to sign, with no care at all as to the consequences,’ one former DOE official told the Free Beacon. ‘Why not just call it subprime solar?’

Remember Solyndra? (How could you forget?) We’ve always known this whole industry is propped up by cronyism and we, the tax slaves… But apparently, there’s a new footer now thanks to the Democrats, and that’s elder abuse too.

Image generated by AI.