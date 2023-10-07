Wiping Israel off the map

At first bomb, it appears that Islamic Jihad and Hamas (and no doubt others) in Gaza have conspired to destroy Israel and wipe her off the map, something they have been threatening to do for ages. They took the first step today in a massive, unprovoked attacked on civilian areas inside Israel. More than 2,000 rockets managed to overwhelm Israel’s famous Iron Dome defense.

Here is a video report:

Foaming-at-the-mouth bloodthirsty Jihadis have gone into Israeli neighborhoods and taken dozens of men, women, and children hostage.

Armageddon has begun and it’s going to get worse fast.

Israel will be swift to retaliate and it will be devastating. One of the finest fighting forces on the planet, Israeli soldiers, pilots, warriors will fight and destroy large swathes of Gaza and beyond.

As Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, famously said to illustrate Israeli resolve:

"If the Arabs put down their weapons today, there would be no more violence. If the Jews put down their weapons today, there would be no more Israel."

Israel and the Jews are destined to prevail. They may lose a lot, they always do, but they will prevail.

I write this while the news is still fresh. Much more information will come out and whatever the outcome, Israel will prevail. The forces of evil on this planet, including some in the United States, will cheer on the Jihadis. Some will help them. Many will rejoice that the Jews are getting theirs. But they must beware.

Israel is going to go away. She will not be wiped off the map and she will not capitulate. The lines are being drawn as we watch; those who cheer on the Jihadists, like Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and many others in our government and out, and those who will cheer on and defend Israel, including Christian evangelicals will go head-to-head.

Despite Joe Biden’s supposed pro-Israel words, I don’t know where he really stands on this issue because he lies so often, but this I can tell you: Those on the side of the Jihadists will not prevail. Perhaps drawing stark lines along this fault will weed out some of the more fulminating anti-Israel Jew-haters.

And finally, what so many around the world are thinking or saying out loud: This never would have happened under Trump’s presidency. Biden is seen as weak and feeble around the world. Trump was a wild card no one wanted to mess with. That was a good thing. This is yet another reason Trump needs to win in 2024 – to keep the world’s thumb-sucking crazies cringing under their binkies.

We must double down on our prayers and support for Israel. She is a symbol of success, of courage, of rising out of the ashes.

Never again.

Image: Screen shot from The Guardian video, via YouTube