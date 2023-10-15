Why no gay pride flags in Gaza?

As I watched the pro-terrorist demonstrations on news media, I could not help but notice the prominent absence of the otherwise ever-present gay pride flags, which are displayed at virtually every leftist rally.

The reason is obvious: within Gaza, Hamas would massacre any group of people who dared to promote the values of LGBT. They routinely kill homosexuals when they are discovered. Not only Hamas, but nearly every Muslim-dominated society does this. Even here in the United States, the all-Muslim city council of a Michigan city banned gay pride symbols from city property, much to the chagrin of homosexual activists who had enthusiastically celebrated the election of that council.

Homosexuals know this. Pro-Hamas demonstrators know this. Both accept their incongruity, hoping no one else will notice. It is at best an uneasy alliance, at least when it’s convenient.

Moreover, I wonder at the news media who, when asking questions of Hamas sympathizers, whether in government, academia, or on the street, fail to ask them how they could support the world’s most extremist hater of gays. Is not their silence in such a matter equivalent to violence, according to the leftist mantra?

Where is the introspection? Or does their hypocrisy know no limits?

When you listen to pro-Hamas speeches, their carefully crafted rhetoric seems strong. It is initially difficult to respond for a number of reasons. They phrase their arguments in terms of human rights while violating them. They use selective rules of logic while using that flawed logic to suggest illogical conclusions. They seek sympathy while offering none for their victims. How does one respond to such self-contradiction? What would be the point?

There is no hope of persuading terrorists, or even terrorist-supporters, to reconsider their views, because their views are based not in reason, nor in facts, but rather the raw emotion of hatred. Many speakers on college campuses have discovered this while being drowned out by chants or by the shrill “la-ba-la” of loud female voices common among Middle-East Arab women. That is their response to invitations to dialogue.

With billions of dollars donated to Hamas for decades, from around the world, Hamas could by now have built world-class hospitals, schools, factories, and infrastructure. They could have made Gaza resemble an apex civilization. Instead, Hamas squanders that money on weapons of death and destruction. Why is this not prominently mentioned at every opportunity when questioning Hamas-supporters?

If one is wondering why the Middle East controversies are so intractable after decades of attempted solution, one need not look far for the answers.

The terrorists have chosen their side. We must choose ours.

Image via PickPik.