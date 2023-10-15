Are Islam’s and the left’s victims ready to stop being complicit in their own erasure?

Three reports today reveal how Islamism and leftism prevail because well-intentioned people buy into these ideas without realizing they are the intended victims. This is slowly changing, but it takes a lot of ugly for that to happen. I have three pieces of evidence to support my claims.

Let’s start with an essay from someone whose eyes were opened. In 2003, Pakistani Islamists beheaded Daniel Pearl, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, because he was Jewish. Pearl’s story was one of the most prominent, but it’s been obvious to Westerners since 9/11 that, for Islamists, raping women and decapitating religious opponents (the “wrong” Muslims, Jews, Christians, Hindus, etc.) is one of life’s great pleasures.

When Pearl died, his cousin, Ilan Benjamin, was 12. In “Once, I Was a Peace Advocate. Now, I Have No Idealism Left,” Benjamin describes how, despite Pearl’s death, he grew up in a world of cuddly leftism that required him to believe that Palestinians were really good people. Only Hamas’s gleeful mass murdering spree lifted the shades from his eyes:

Danny’s parents did not call for revenge. Instead they set up The Daniel Pearl Foundation that offers fellowships, sponsors cross-cultural music events (Danny was a gifted musician), and brings people together to improve the world. Even after what my family had been through, their work encouraged me to be idealistic and believe that the Jewish people could make peace with our neighbors. I became a fierce advocate for peace. When I immigrated to Israel at the age of 18 and enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces, I was still driven by ideals. I thought I could promote more goodwill with our Palestinian neighbors. [snip] On my rare free weekend, I spent my time at Kibbutz Be’eri. Because I was a “lone soldier”—that is, an immigrant without much close family in Israel—I was given a host family. They treated me like a son, including teasing me relentlessly for choosing to come to Israel and serve, whereas most Israelis have no choice. They were politically left, just like me. Despite rockets often raining down on them, they believed in peace, just like me. This week, when the terrorists came, ideals didn’t make a difference. [snip] There was a time when these types of events couldn’t shake my ideals. I used to argue relentlessly for a two-state solution. I fought bitterly with Israeli friends about the decency of the Palestinian people. Even though radical Islamists had murdered my cousin, even though civilians had been blown up in buses daily during the Second Intifada, I refused to give in to nihilism. (Emphasis added.)

Benjamin finally wised up, which is wonderful, but let’s be honest. His beliefs were not “ideals.” They were delusional stupidity in the face of endless contrary evidence. And he didn’t finally “give in to nihilism.” Instead, he’s embraced reality.

Cindy Flash, a Minnesota leftist, never got the chance to embrace reality. She emigrated to Israel with her husband, the son of Holocaust survivors, something that might have clued her into antisemitic fanaticism. Instead, Cindy was a fervent advocate of Palestinian rights:

[Keren Flash] said her mother had unwavering hope in humanity and had protested Israeli military action in Gaza. “Whenever there was a military operation, (she) would always protest” she said.

Last weekend, that faith was not enough to save her. Flash and her husband were slaughtered.

Eyal Waldman was another delusional leftist who employed Palestinians at his tech factory. They murdered his daughter anyway. Waldman still believes in the dream. (For more examples, see here and here.)

The secret to peace is not cozying up to killers. It’s recognizing that you cannot live peacefully with people marinated in genocidal hatred. Matter and anti-matter cannot co-exist. And to the extent that the Palestinians have openly been calling for Jewish genocide for decades, there’s already a war going on. The way to win that war and make peace is to do what the Allies did to the Nazis and Japanese: Destroy the ideology root and branch so real peace can take its place.

In a parallel example, women are complicit in their destruction through so-called transgenderism. The most recent example comes from the sleazy puff piece the WaPo wrote about Dallin Langford, a grotesque man who gets sexually excited by dressing as a woman, entering women’s spaces, and masturbating while the women watch.

In Langford’s case, that women’s space was the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming. Both ΚΚΓ and the university went along with this perversion. While the sorority girls, to their credit, eventually sued, that was too little, too late, and a leftist judge denied them relief from this sexual abuse. What they should have done was videotaped him masturbating, published the footage, and then cleared out of the house, leaving Langford alone with his unfulfilled fetish—and every sorority girl in America should have joined in that protest.

But sorority women didn’t. Indeed, worldwide, women dive into pools, run around tracks, or climb on bikes to race men and politely allow them into bathrooms and locker rooms. The reality, though, is that there are many more women than sexually deviant men. If the women would stop living up to delusional “ideals” and embrace reality, this sick trend would end in a week or two. But the women play the game, and the deviant men happily masturbate along.

Leftists and their fellow Islamic travelers win, not just because of their military foot soldiers but also because of all the nice, delusional people who keep playing the game.

Image: Dallin Langford and the women who initially went along with him. X screen grab.