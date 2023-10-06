We are all 'racistas' now

What happens when immigration demagoguery meets the reality of a checkbook? You get angry people shouting at Democrats. This is the story:

In recent weeks, there has been an influx of migrants arriving on Chicago’s doorstep, and city officials warn that they could start receiving up to 25 buses from the Texas border each day.

As the situation unfolds, tensions are escalating across the city -- with community members grappling with the complexities of the migrant crisis.

On Tuesday afternoon, a protest took place outside the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse in the city’s Galewood neighborhood, where residents voiced their concerns about a plan to transform the space into a migrant shelter.

"We ain’t having that. No! You want to tell us what to do in our park? You cannot do that! We pay our money," said Linda Johnson, community member.

Critics argue that turning the site into a migrant sanctuary will disrupt crucial park programming and youth activities for residents -- programs that took years to build.

"You want to take the little scraps of resources we have and put us at the bottom of the barrel? That’s not fair!" one woman said. "A lot of these young boys, they don’t have fathers so a lot of these coaches, they are their fathers. They spend part of their weekend here along with during the week, that keeps them in a safe place, it gives them mentorship, it shows them discipline."