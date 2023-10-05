Trump asks Mayorkas where his apology is on that sudden turn to build the border wall

Just months after assuring the public the border is "secure," all of sudden Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced that he's taking triage measures to build a border wall.

According to The Hill (bias alert):

The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday it will waive 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in Starr County, Texas, which is experiencing “high illegal entry.” The move is the administration’s first use of an executive power often used by Trump to fund projects along the southern border.

Gee, isn't this the administration that assured us the border was "secure," as Mayorkas and his White House buddies had repeatedly insisted around the time videos of migrants rolling across the border inundated the alternative media? Isn't this the same administration that had Joe Biden declaring during his 2020 presidential campaign that "not a foot" of border wall would be constructed during his administration? These days, Mayorkas says he's expediting the construction of a wall based on "immediate need."

Right now, the border looks like this:

They ran the border last night! pic.twitter.com/ZyI3qHFyg8 — 🅺🆁🅰🅴🅼🅴🆁 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇻🇦🇬🇪✠🥊 (@Kraemer_83) October 4, 2023

He will get $2,200/month in USA. Taxpayer blood. I made this video in Lajas Blancas invasion camp in Darien, Panama. Millions have landed across America. Tens of millions and more coming.



⁦@elonmusk⁩ — future of ⁦@SpaceX⁩ depends on survival of United States. pic.twitter.com/yZB8PdjSKG — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) October 4, 2023

The blue cities inundated with migrants traveling onward look like this:

Chicago migrants crammed on sidewalk with belongings after being locked out of police station https://t.co/lSFx32jhF7 pic.twitter.com/GP7IeAqv9p — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2023

Amazingly, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says it has "nothing" to do with that mass surge. It was just a matter of DHS "complying with the law" to spend unspent funds earmarked for the construction of a border wall.

The surreal press conference denying anything amiss with the border can be viewed here, or below:

BREAKING - PART ONE: Karine Jean-Pierre struggles to explain why the Biden admin is now building the border wall, the same wall it blasted Trump for. Her explanation is that the Republicans have refused to reallocate the funds for the wall since 2019, now, four to five years… pic.twitter.com/R8J0cJolKc — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 5, 2023

Here's a pointed observation from Fox News's Bill Melugin about the gaslighting:

KJP says she hasn’t seen Mayorkas’ comments that there is an “acute and immediate need” for a border wall when asked why they’re building it if Biden says it won’t work.



DHS posted it in the Federal Register. She knew she would be asked about this today, and she hasn’t seen it? — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 5, 2023

Which is laughable.

According to Forbes:

The move backtracks on Biden’s previous opposition to the border wall—he told NPR while running for president in 2020 “there will not be another foot of wall constructed on my administration” and he issued a proclamation upon taking office to end construction, stating “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”

This is quite a surrender, an about face, exposing their earlier statements as those of liars and idiots.

President Trump rightly asked Mayorkas where his apology was:

“Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegals immigrants, from places unknown,” Trump wrote Thursday in a Truth Social post. “I will await his apology!”

...and...

“So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles (they incorrectly state 450 in story!) of brand new, beautiful border wall,” Trump wrote. “As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!”

When Trump tried to build a wall, he was branded a racist and every other horrible name the left could think of. Biden dismantled his policies, advised migrants not to come to the states, sold off the construction materials for the border wall at a pittance, and got the surge.

Now that we're seeing his dismal results, and election time is on, Trump was right all along. Now Biden's changing course, expecting you to see nothing skeevy about it and carry on as if nothing has changed. This is too little, and too late and it's unlikely he's going to get the results he wants before election day. If anything, migrants will surge in even harder knowing that this is their last chance.

It doesn't get more disordered than this. The least this administration can do is offer President Trump that apology.

Image: Twitter screen shot