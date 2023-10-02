The tarnished legacy of Dianne Feinstein

Last week, the oldest U.S. senator, Dianne Feinstein, passed away at the age of 90. Love or hate her politics, Senator Feinstein lived a generally honorable life and had a distinguished career. She was a successful lawyer, an accomplished politician, and a role model for young women. Unfortunately, along with that, the senator will likely be remembered by the fact that during her last years, she was a feeble old lady who was slowly and pitifully dying in front of the American public.

For the last several years, Senator Feinstein was visibly frail; her memory was faulty; she was frequently confused. In other words, she was practically a corpse. Yet, her family continued to thrust her in a public eye, while being fully aware that she did not belong there. The once dignified and powerful politician became the subject of memes, ridicule, and scorn. Yet, her family stood by and watched. They denied their matriarch the respect, the privacy, and the honor that any good parent and grandparent deserves in their golden years.

The Bible commands Jews and Christians to honor our fathers and mothers. We are not required to love them; but we are required to honor them -- meaning treat them with dignity and respect. Does anyone believe that Dianne Feinstein’s family fulfilled their duty to her mother?

Dianne Feinstein should have retired from the public office many years ago -- but she is far from being the only one. It became a matter of public conversation how most of our politicians stay in their offices well past their retirement age, even though their mental and physical deterioration is fully on display. One of the most powerful people in American politics, Mitch McConnell, has a serious and recurring health condition. The sitting U.S. President’s mental and physical shape became a concern for the majority of the American people. And mentally diminished John Fetterman continues to battle the effects of a debilitating stroke and public ridicule while his wife smiles for the cameras.

The politicians’ family members are so addicted to power and the perks they accumulated over the years that they are unable to relinquish them so that a person they love can have the comfort of home and the privacy they require when they become unwell. These wealthy and powerful people should be ashamed for choosing to exploit their loved ones and hurting their country.

Tanya Berlaga is a freelance writer, a translator, and a publisher. I am a former contributor to Right Wire Report, The Liberty Loft, and The Free Speech Movement.

Image: Benjamin Dunn