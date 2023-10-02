It was 39 summers ago that I moved to Texas. I don't talk like a Texan but our three sons were born here and the grandsons as well. So we call Texas our home and love it.

Over the years, I've heard all kinds of jokes about everything being bigger in Texas. I like the one that goes like this: "So big he has to sit down in shifts."

Everything bigger in Texas? I don't know, but check out this high school football stadium in Prosper, Texas. Where is Prosper,? It sits between Denton and Collin Counties. It's growing very fast and they love their high school football. This is the story:

Hold on to your cowboy hats because Prosper ISD voters will be asked in the Nov. 7 election to approve a $2.8 billion bond package that includes a record-setting $94 million for a second football stadium. If the district already has a 12,000-seat Children’s Health Stadium that cost $53 million, why does it need a second stadium with an 8,000-seat capacity? School district officials say they are thinking ahead. Prosper is among the fastest-growing school districts in Texas. The city of Prosper, north of Dallas, is a small town with just under 38,000 residents. But the school district serves not only all of Prosper but also parts of equally fast-growing McKinney, Celina, Frisco and Aubrey. District spokeswoman Rachel Trotter tells The Watchdog that growth is “hypersonic.” In the past year, more than 3,000 students entered the district. That’s crazy growth. Shown another way, in 2002, the district had fewer than a thousand students and three buildings. This year, it has 28,000 students and 25 buildings.

So the people will decide. My guess is that they will vote yes and bring their version of Friday Night Lights to the area.

Texas is growing a lot and areas like Prosper, a great name for a thriving community, will continue to attract families.

Image: Bradley Gordon