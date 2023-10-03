The other Washington Commander

As a kid who grew up watching Rin Tin Tin, I find this whole story about Commander rather fascinating. I am not talking about the team formerly known as the Redskins, but rather that German Shepherd in the White House.

As you may know, the Biden dog has been misbehaving and attacking Secret Service agents. There is even talk of putting down Commander, or at least Katie Pavlich thinks that’s the right thing to do:

Earlier this year, government watchdog Judicial Watch revealed Commander, now a fully grown two-year-old German Shepherd, attacked White House personnel at least ten times. ‘Judicial Watch announced today that it received 194 pages of records from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealing 10 attacks by President Joe Biden’s German Shepherd, Commander, on officers of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) between October 2022 and January 2023,’ Judicial Watch released in July. ‘In several cases, the agents required medical care, including at a hospital.’ This week, it happened again. … The hard truth is, any other dog would have been put down by now. Instead, Commander is allowed to continue his reign of terror at the White House. Too harsh? Dogs are euthanized for attacking other dogs. Commander has attacked people 11 times, inflicting serious injuries needing extensive medical care.

Well, let’s add Commander to the growing list of Biden concerns. So what do you do with a German Shepherd attacking the guys protecting the president? Well, let me make some suggestions:

Commander could be assigned to Border Patrol to help that overwhelmed agency control the border, or Joe Biden could bring Commander to future meetings with NATO leaders not paying their share of the arrangement.

And last but not least, perhaps the new management of the NFL’s Washington Commanders should be advised that maybe the team should change their name back to the Redskins, because the canine Commander is giving the name a nasty reputation.

Who knew that we’d be posting about the White House dog biting people? Only in a crazy place they call Washington, where Congressmen “accidentally“ activating fire alarms and dogs attack their master’s protectors.

