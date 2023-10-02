If you think Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is a good guy, think again

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a lifelong, true, loyal leftist, suddenly became popular among conservatives because he was one of the few leftists to speak out against COVID vaccines. This wasn’t any particular wisdom on his part; he’s always opposed all vaccines. However, because of this stance, when RFK Jr threw his hat in the Democrat primary ring against Biden, some conservatives got excited. This man, they thought, would siphon votes away from Biden, handing Republicans a win. But that’s not what will happen—and RFK knows it. In other words, he’s another weapon against Republicans.

I’ve never trusted RFK, despite his stance against the COVID vaccination. As noted, that stance is because he’s anti-vax across the board, not because he’s about small government and individual liberty. Where the rubber hits the road is that he’s a climate fanatic and anti-gun fanatic, which means that I have no interest in him whatsoever. He wants huge government and no individual liberty. He’s been trying to moderate his stance lately, but he’s got a history.

Image: RFK Jr. Rumble screen grab.

Moreover, while I’m sure that Rabbi Michael Barclay is correct that RFK is not an anti-Semite (and, indeed, his father was very pro-Israel), and that he will say the right things when called upon, that doesn’t mean he’s one of the good guys. I haven’t forgotten that, before RJK Jr announced his candidacy, he enthusiastically praised both Louis Farrakhan and Roger Waters, two arch-antisemites. He’s trying to distance himself from those associations, but they haunt him like a bad smell.

Still, mostly based on his vaccine stand, conservatives imagine him defeating Biden in the primaries or even being part of a Trump ticket. Now that he’s planning to run as an independent, though, RFK’s ultimate loyalty to the Democrat party is starting to shine through.

We all know an independent can’t win. That means that, if RFK Jr is running as an independent, he’s running as a spoiler. That is, he’s running to siphon votes away from someone. And RFK Jr knows exactly whose votes he’ll be siphoning: Trump’s. In other words, he’s running to ensure that the Democrat wins:

“I take more votes from President Trump than I do from President Biden.”

According to Sundance, at Conservative Treehouse, this was always the plan: “[H]aving seeded the background for favorable republican [sic] support, running as an independent now becomes the most effective way to stop Trump. [snip] This is all about stopping Donald Trump.”

I should note that this doesn’t mean that RFK Jr is working with Biden. The fact that Biden refuses Secret Service protection to give RFK Jr shows that, currently, Biden views RFK Jr as more of a threat than he views Donald Trump.

If, God forbid, something happens to RFK Jr (and, while I don’t like the man, I certainly don’t wish him ill), Biden will deal with Trump when the time comes. The same forces that got Biden into the White House in 2020 will still be present in 2024, everything from election fraud to legal mail-in balloting to a complicit media, so he has every reason to believe he’ll win a second time as he did the first.

The only takeaway for readers of this site should be that RFK Jr is not a friend to conservativism, and he’s not a substitute for any of the Republican candidates, no matter how bad some of them are.