The NYT, Justin Trudeau, and the Gaza hospital attack

The New York Times' bedrock guide for reporting, disseminating the news is "All The News That's Fit To Print," which has been firmly affixed to their front page dead trees edition for over 120 years. And updated over 20 years ago to include the web version and other forms of social/electronic media.

And so the NY Times obviously totally trusts Muslim Hamas terrorists (not militants) when they tearfully announced that the totally evil Israelis had bombed a hospital in terrorist Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing 500 people.

And continued to believe Hamas and the "Palestinians" (sic) despite the Times' ever-changing headlines during the day. Yes, yes, the horror of war with its accompanying chaos, destruction, death makes truth hard to discover. But not for the NY Times, which continued to vomit a variation of its initial headline based on Hamas' version of truth while ignoring the reliable truth from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) because well... it's Israel. You know, Israel. Jews. Whoops, back to the ever-reliable Hamas they go.

When finally confronted with indisputable facts and information -- when even their media friends turn on them -- the NY Times reverts to the ever-reliable excuse that children have used since time immemorial, "It isn't my fault; s/he made me do it." "And besides, all the other kids did it too." "You never let me have any fun."

As the NY Times' David Leonhardt blithely explains, this is all Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fault. Duh! Of course! Slap palm to forehead while shrieking, "Why didn't I think of that!"

Canada’s accusations against India offer some insights into how the world might get some clarity about the Gaza explosion.

Last month, Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, suggested that Indian government agents had helped murder a Canadian citizen near Vancouver in a political attack.

The course that story took offers some insights into how the world might get some clarity about the Gaza explosion. In today’s newsletter, I’ll explain -- and update you on the latest news from Israel and Gaza....

The aftermath of the Gaza explosion has been different in some important ways. Intelligence agencies released information much more quickly than usual, hoping to avoid what you might call the Trudeau problem. But they have not avoided it -- because they did not release the kind of information, like satellite images or videos, likely to clear up confusion and sway undecided people who are open to empirical evidence.

There are reasons that officials are hesitant to do so. Releasing information can expose its source, like a spy or a hidden surveillance camera. Yet the stakes seem high enough that the side that’s telling the truth could gain a huge diplomatic advantage through transparency.

Blah, blah, blah, see not my fault, for some reason Israel doesn't trust me but Hamas does and Israel sneakily didn't disclose all its highly-secret methods and information that save their lives, while the always truthful and reliable Hamas did and besides all the other kids, The Wall Street Journal said the same thing too and so did the AP and Reuters and the BBC and the Los Angeles Times (no relation) and, and, and even the always reliable, always neutral Arabic Al Jazeera in English blah, blah, blah so why are you always picking on me? Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes, ears? Blaming me! You never let me have any fun! Sob, sob! Wah!"

