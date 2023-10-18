Hospital horsehockey

War is on, and now the fake news is starting now that Israel is advancing on Hamas in the wake of its monstrous terrorist attack that killed 1,400 people.

The big one now is phony claims that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital full of Palestinian children, heartlessly killing 500 of them.

It's always all about the love of the Palestinian children, isn't it? They want to tug at your heartstrings all of a sudden, don't they? That's even though the local moms there raise their kids steeped in boiling hate at their neighbor and encourage some to become suicide bombers. You don't see that kind of "love" in other places.

But who cares if you are Hamas, neck deep in atrocities against Israeli innocents and hoping to shift the "narrative" now that you're going to get your keister kicked.

It's disgusting. The mass media is reporting this hospital-rocket issue like it's factual, like it's actually news.

According to the Associated Press:

HAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants. At least 500 people were killed, the ministry said.

The AP headline claims Israel and the terrorists have begun to "trade blame" as if there were some kind of equivalence here and there's no way of figuring out who did it.

And they aren't the only gullibles:

The IDF is making every effort to get out in front of this. Initial photos taken of the impact site in daylight do not appear to support Hamas's story - a narrative most western media uncritically believed then began backtracking on. https://t.co/UjZ1Hg3399 pic.twitter.com/RnPjekOgAn — Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) October 18, 2023

The BBC, SKY etc push a false story about Israel bombing a Gaza hospital (it was a Palestinian-fired rocket). And this in turn pushes genocidists-in-waiting to process to their next stage. Nice team-work, guys. https://t.co/g3wBeze3Nu — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) October 18, 2023

What garbage -- yet these vaunted media outlets buy into this Hamas "narrative" propaganda hook, line and sinker.

Their antennae ought to be up, actually because Israel has warned civilians to get out of the way since they would be advancing on Hamas. People who blow up hospitals or behead babies in cribs don't do those things.

What's more, the the hard evidence presented by the Israelis pretty well makes it clear that it was a scummy terrorist wannabe group called Palestine Islamic Jihad that did it, incompetently hurling a rocket into a hospital area. The Israeli Defense Forces was not firing missiles anywhere in the vicinity when the incident happened, and the weapons were clearly not moving the way Israeli weapons do.

Channel 12 provides a new video of the hospital strike in Gaza pic.twitter.com/3DZqznIjnn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2023

But that's facts and reason, which this isn't about.

The IDF also pointed out that Hamas knew it wasn't Israel, too. The Israelis put out an announcement, a transcript and a tape to show it:

Glad the IDF settled the issue with unassailable evidence. I didn't wait for this when I stated: "Israel does not target hospitals - period!" Why?

1. Israel can only lose by such action, and (2) Israel has the technology to avoid any such action. - period! https://t.co/ih9OveVnBD — Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) October 18, 2023

A conversation between two terrorists - recorded by the #IDF pic.twitter.com/0rKqVofHzF — Roz Rothstein (@RozRothstein) October 18, 2023

They knew, the jugheads speaking knew it, yet Hamas just wanted to pin the blame on Israel, playing fake victim, because they have nothing else in their favor. If they were actually serious about the love of the Palestinian children, they'd find out who did it and punish the rocket hurlers, whoever they were. But of course, they don't because it's not about the love of the Palestinian children, it's about winning a propaganda victory against Israel without facts. They actually don't care about the kids. What's a little protection for Palestinian children against rocket attacks by terrorist incompetents when a propaganda victory can be had?

It's such a bed of lies.

What's more, the details as time goes along get even worse. Here's a tweet from Venezuelan blogger Daniel Duquenal who is currently in Europe, and hearing about all this credulousness:

Además de que el hospital fue bombardeado por un misil Hamas y NO por un israelí, resulta que parece poco probable que haya muerto tanta gente como Hamas dice. El misil cayo en el estacionamiento.



Todo empieza como propaganda, cuidado! https://t.co/nXa1iuxeaj — daniel duquenal (@danielduquenal) October 18, 2023

Google Translate:

In addition to the fact that the hospital was bombed by a Hamas missile and NOT by an Israeli, it turns out that it seems unlikely that as many people were killed as Hamas claims. The missile landed in the parking lot. It all starts as propaganda, be careful!

He's right. And yet the press is buying into the lousy narrative lock, stock and barrel, even though it's rapidly falling apart. Even Joe Biden says Israel didn't do it.

Hamas is keeping at it, though, because the goobers are out there in the streets protesting as if Israel had actually done it. A crazed and baying mob is reportedly surrounding the U.S. embassy in Beirut, but there are other places, too, where the facts don't get in the way of an opportunity to protest and spew hate against Israel.

All it tells us is that Hamas is living on the fumes of anti-Semitism and Jew-hatred. Their propaganda narratives are not even effective propaganda narratives, given the speed with which they are falling apart. That's the most disgusting picture of all.

