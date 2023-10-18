The left is Public Enemy No. 1

It is the left that gins up racial hate and division to quietly transfer political power from the people to itself, all while pretending they want to unite the country and the world.

It is the left who funds Iran as it spreads terrorism in the Middle East and the world, and pledges death to the United States and Israel.

It is the left that is intent on destroying the oil industry in the U.S. That policy has given more power and money to states like Iran and Russia, which allows bad actors to fund terrorism and murder innocent people.

It is the left who are flooding the United States with illegals—including human smugglers, drug pushers, and terrorists—from every corner of the world.

It is leftists who politicized the (In)Justice Department to go soft on domestic terrorist groups who destroy cities and crisis pregnancy centers… while targeting pro-life people and legitimately peaceful protestors who basically went on an unauthorized tour of the Capitol and unwittingly committed felonies by doing so… while also gnoring violent protesters after the 2016 election.

It is leftists who target parents and Catholics.

It is leftist DAs supported by George Soros who let career criminals out to terrorize cities.

It is the left that covered up for China and bad actors in the U.S. government, and spread the lie that the lab-leak story was a disproven conspiracy.

It is the left that spreads radicalism at universities, which has caused so many students to rally for murdering terrorists; of course, most of the media blames President Trump and his supporters for rampant anti-Semitism.

It is the left that falsely claims they can control the climate, denigrating conservatives and Republicans as an obstacle to progress and utopia.

It is the left that accused Trump of being a puppet of Putin whose policies would start World War III—unironically, we’re at the brink now with a real puppet bumbling around the world stage.

The U.S. and the world were much safer when Trump was president, and the radical leftists claiming that climate change was the biggest existential threat had far less influence over the lives of others. Yet, the media and other Democrats sought to destroy him every day with lies and endless investigations.

And, most of the media cheers for how great Biden’s policies are, despite his very apparent-to-all unpopularity, and despite the fact that most people in the U.S. think the country is heading in the wrong direction.

It’s pathetic that the media knows how hard Obama, Biden, Blinken, Sullivan and others worked to build up Iran’s war chest, yet somehow dissolves them of blame for Iran-backed terrorism, and compliments them for vapid words, after Hamas used the money to destroy and kill Israelis.

Trump held the Iranian regime down… and Biden built it up! If people won’t admit the truth, the problem will not be solved.

