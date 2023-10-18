Adam Schiff, a serial liar, warns about a Jim Jordan speakership

Serial liar Adam Schiff, who ran scam investigations for years, is warning about Jim Jordan, and embarrassingly, the situation compelled Schiff to advertise his profound ignorance regarding basic civics. Read below, from RedState:

‘Today, Republicans may make Jim Jordan the Speaker,’ Schiff ranted. ‘Jordan would preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election. After he was deeply involved in trying to overturn the last one. Just when you think they can’t be more irresponsible, they prove you wrong.’

Schiff doesn’t even know that the President of the Senate, which is the sitting vice-president, presides over the electoral vote count, not the Speaker of the House.

But Schiff wasn’t the only clown to mouth off.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a Democrat from California, nominated election-denier Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker, while lecturing about “election denier” Jordan. From The Hill:

‘A vote today to make the architect of a nationwide abortion ban, a vocal election denier and an insurrection insider to the Speaker of this house would be a terrible message to the country and our allies,’ Aguilar said, speaking of Jordan.

(Jeffries has denied elections so many times, the top and most notorious instances are compiled here.)

Then Adam Kinzinger, the fake Republican who rose to a level of some relevance for sitting on the sham J6 committee and crying over the unauthorized tour of the Capitol, said he was “proud” of the Republican holdouts. Democrats love useful idiot RINOs like Kinzinger, who can be disposed of once no longer useful… they gerrymandered him out in Illinois.

And then there is dictator Pelosi, who failed to secure the Capitol, despite warnings, lecturing about Jordan. She claimed it would be bad for our conscience and children to vote for Jordan; from The Gazette:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had harsh words for Speaker Designate Jim Jordan (R-OH) and those who voted to give him the gavel, saying, ‘They're going to have to answer to their conscience, to their children, to their own legacy for doing something so disreputable.’

“Disreputable”? This is from a person who supports an administration that advocated for continued school closures, supported all that money to Iran, supports open borders which reward cartels, supports pro-crime leftist DAs, is against the Born Alive act, opposes school choice, believes that women and others who decline vaccines should be fired over private medical decisions, supports men exposing themselves in women’s locker rooms, supports making future generations pay off other people’s student loans, and is greatly harming the poor (especially children) with her support of radical energy policies.

Republicans’ consciences will be just fine if they vote for Jordan, who believes in Trump's policies to give the power, money, and freedom back to the people instead of the powerful government which Pelosi and Democrats support.

And then there are all the Democrat campaign workers, posing as journalists, repeating the talking points that Jordan is “far right” without defining the term.

Representative Omar and other Democrats have trouble referring to murdering terrorists as terrorists, but have no trouble labeling Jordan one. From another RedState item:

Omar, as we’ve also noted, has been another who has deliberately refrained from calling Hamas out for what they are. But when it came to Jordan, she didn’t hesitate to trot out the ‘terrorist’ accusation against him….

Who exactly would the media and other Democrats support as Speaker? McCarthy was pretty “bipartisan” (to put it nicely) and a friend to the Democrats, yet they voted in lockstep with eight Republicans to eject him from the position.

It is a shame that so many supposed conservatives or Republicans cave to the false belief that they will finally be accepted by the media and other Democrats if they just toe the line for the Establishment.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.