The Hamas terror attacks shattered the gun control ‘safety’ myth

Have you noticed that the ghouls of the gun grabber lobby have been awfully quiet the past few days? These cynical control freaks who are all too ready and willing to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain would normally be coming out of the woodwork with all the ‘gun violence’ going on, citing the mass Hamas attack in Israel.

Why has it only been crickets from the gun confiscation crowd?

Despite perceptions, Israel was a dream state for these people. Israel had strict controls on guns, and the people’s common sense civil right of self-defense. That made it nearly a Utopia for the likes of groups with names like Mom’s Demanding Civilian Disarmament in Everytown and Brady United Against Your Second Amendment Right to Own A Gun.

Gun-grabbers are usually out in full force with their astroturf t-shirts, working hand in glove with the national socialist media to push for the next great achievement whenever there is a mass shooting. Remember, we’re always one more ‘gun safety’ measure from Utopia, one more ratcheting of the straps of authoritarianism around Lady Liberty from being free from ‘gun violence.’ That’s the gun control safety carrot that is always dangling a little way away, with the next step to safety just out of reach.

The serious problem for the fascist far left and the gun grabber lobby in particular is that the Hamas terror attacks have shattered the gun control ‘safety’ myth.

Despite all the strict controls over the innocent and harmless of Israeli society, these did nothing to protect the people. Taking away a person’s commonsense civil rights never works, and yet the ghouls of the gun grabber lobby persist in demanding it.

We live in a dangerous world with the ever-present threat of tyrannical authoritarian governments, terrorism, and common criminals. Appearances seem to show that the fascist far left and gun grabber lobby are stunningly naïve in understanding these threats and instead chose to obsess over the minutia of incrementally disarming society.

Gun control or gun safety or whatever is the poll-tested buzzword, is built upon the seemingly insane premise that taking guns away from the harmless will somehow, some way have some mysterious fifth-order effect on terrorists and criminals.

Years ago, there were an estimated 412 million to 660 million guns with something like 120 million to140 million gun owners with trillions of rounds of ammunition squirreled away.

Who knows how many there are now, with the massive COVID surges and indications that 60% of households have guns?

Presumably, the idea is that with draconian regulations, including unconstitutional controls over private property with so-called ‘expanded’ or ‘universal’ background checks, all will be safe.

There would be ‘red flag’ gun confiscation orders and unconstitutional (are you detecting a theme here?) ‘safe storage’ laws - to help the authoritarians in confiscating guns.

All of this control against innocent folks is supposed to have some magical effect on the bad guys and gals through some mysterious phenomena that is supposedly only understood by the gun-grabbers.

It's simply not true.

All of this is their purported philosophy, nonsensical as it sounds.

The fact is they don’t care about criminals or terrorists having guns - as evidenced by their actions.

Anti-liberty authoritarians could care less about actually solving the problem of ‘gun violence.’ It’s an issue that is just a convenient excuse for them to disarm and disempower their political opponents. Anyone with half a brain should realize this. These measures will do nothing to ‘reduce violence’ or keep anyone safe easily confirmed by a perusal of recent history to quickly prove the point.

They don’t care about criminals and terrorists having guns because they only have a marginally negative effect on their plans. They prefer crime and chaos because it helps them assert control and engenders more dependency on the part of the people.

They only care about the 412-660 (plus) million guns in the hands of people who can challenge their control.

Let us be clear, despite some people on the pro-freedom side using the atrocious and ridiculous phrase ‘anti-gunner,’ the gun-grabbing ghouls of the fascist far left absolutely love guns - but only in their hands. They are perfectly happy when their people have them. A prime example of this phenomenon is the armed thugs of the colectivos (or collectives) of the far-left Venezuela authoritarian regime of Nicolás Maduro. That is a quasi-governmental arm used to suppress dissent and maintain order.

They’ve kept quiet this week because they don’t want to remind anyone of their massively dangerous and deadly failures in the Middle East. They’ve kept quiet because once again, sensible people are questioning the wisdom of depriving the harmless of their common-sense civil rights.

They’ve kept quiet because they know they wouldn’t be able to cynically exploit other people’s pain for their political gain. But they will be back with their ‘insane’ ideas of disarming the harmless in the face of evil because they only care about their power, not your safety.

ICE just admitted that there are a record 5.7 million illegal invaders in the country with Terrorist Watchlist Encounters at the Southern Border Up 7,450%. Under Biden, that is a new fiscal year record. The Hamas attack is a warning to America about the risks of our open border.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Lorie Shaull, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0