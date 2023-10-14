Is there some reason why Joe Biden can't use a cane?

Once again, Joe Biden is at it again -- stumbling his way up the stairs, this time in Pennsylvania yesterday.

Power Line describes it well here.

Same old Joe.

It's a bad look for a president of the United States, not just because it makes him a figure of fun in general, but because our adversaries are watching and making their judgments and calculations. A Biden in poor health, doddering, stumbling, stuttering and unable to remember the names of his cabinet members is an invitation to take advantage.

The other thing is -- he's done it before, over and over and over. And still he continues to do it.

What's more, he's got an easy solution at his fingertips: to use a cane. If he were to do that, he would have prevented the stumbling up stairs act that everyone has come to expect of him.

Yes, sure, his spinmeisters no doubt have told him not to, as it would call attention to his advanced age of 80. They'll see it as important for Joe to convey youthfulness, vigor, and that Kennedy-like elan.

Except that he doesn't convey that.

It's embarrassing. He could take on the look of a dignified old gentleman with a cane, an elder statesman, a wise old man of immense experience, walking with dignity with his cane.

But noooo, he wants to play Kennedy instead.

And instead of coming off as Kennedy, he's the stumbly, bumbly circus clown who's constantly tripping over the stairs as part of his act, all because he doesn't have the common sense to use a cane.

He's like a decrepit old crone who dresses like a teenager. It's icky. As that great observer of human behavior La Rochefoucauld put it:

The common foible of women who have been handsome is to forget that they are no longer so.

The same could be said of a certain stupid man who unfortunately, leads the free world.

Image: Screen shot from Forbes Breaking News video, via YouTube