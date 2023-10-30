Terrorist-supporters in America are our enemy

America is probably the most diverse nation on earth in terms of race, ethnicity, and religion. There is a place here for everybody who shares our values and culture, including respect for the rights of those who do not look like us or pray like us (if at all). There is, however, no place here for “diverse” value systems that support violence, discrimination, misogyny, and similar things that belong in backward Dark Age societies.

Here are a handful of the “diversities” who are “culturally enriching” us. Websites such as DontHireHate.com are compiling searchable lists for them so employers know whom to avoid hiring and landlords know to whom not to rent.

Nejwa Ali, whose LinkedIn profile lists her as a U.S. Customs and Immigration Service adjudication officer and Department of Homeland Security asylum officer, “shared an image of a terrorist parachuting into Israel and wrote, ‘F--- Israel and any Jew who supports Israel.’ She also shared antisemitic images, including of a Jewish nose.” The Daily Signal alleges further that she was once a spokesperson for the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization. Did I mention that she was, until recently, a USCIS adjudication officer and DHS asylum officer? Am I the only one here who thinks this might be a potential security risk?

New York University law student Ryna Workman wrote, among other things, “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary.”

New York City emergency room doctor Dana Diab was fired after posting, among other things, “Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine.”

Diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE) practitioner and medical doctor Abeer N. AbouYabis was placed on leave after she “took to Facebook this week to wish ‘glory to all resistance fighters’” and added, “They got walls, we got gliders.” She is not somebody I would trust with my health or physical safety due to her glorification of the terrorist gliders that helped massacre people in their own homes.

These Are Our Enemies

There is a conflict in this country between Americans of all races who share American values and de facto domestic enemies of the United States who do not. These enemies include white nationalists, black nationalists like Black Lives Matter (whose Chicago chapter posted a picture of a terrorist glider), and Hamas sympathizers and water carriers. We are a society of laws, and it is illegal to use violence against another person unless in immediate self-defense — e.g. multiple undesirables in Skokie gang-beating somebody whom they took for a Jew. That’s disparity of force. It justifies a deadly force response, and multiple thugs or goblins (Colonel Jeff Cooper’s term for violent criminals) are exactly what fifteen-round magazines are for.

If these enemies refrain from violence, though, we can use only nonviolent measures against them. Their businesses can be boycotted and badmouthed, as long as one doesn’t lie about them, all over the internet. As but one example, “Palestine” water carrier Ben & Jerry’s can be badmouthed for providing lousy value for your money, as the company will not allow you to buy its product in economical three-pint quantities. I think this is an intentional rip-off: they want to sell labels and packaging rather than ice cream. That’s my perception and opinion, and I’m entitled to share it with potential customers. Hamas water-carriers and dupes can be blacklisted by employers. Who in his right mind wants to hire a medical doctor who glorifies terrorist gliders? While landlords cannot discriminate against EEOC-protected characteristics, they can refuse to rent to those who might be physical threats to their neighbors, and expression of support for terrorists suggests exactly that.

These undesirables are not our fellow Americans. They are our enemies and potential fifth columnists, and we need to make them unemployable so they will have to go back to wherever they came from.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to “cancel culture” for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image via Raw Pixel.