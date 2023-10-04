Smile a little smile for me, Mister Judge

Maybe I'm too harsh and nasty, but there was something weird about Judge Arthur Engoron. I mean the judge who decided to take off his glasses and smile at the camera. What was he doing? Updating his Facebook profile photo? Or was he thinking about Groucho explaining "the sanity clause" to Chico? Remember the one when Chico said "You can't fool me, there ain't no sanity clause." Or was he sending a message that we got Trump?

Here is the story:

The New York judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump was blasted on social media on Monday after cameras caught him smiling for the cameras as the trial got underway. Conservatives on social media immediately reacted with outrage on Monday when New York City Judge Arthur Engoron was briefly shown in the courtroom smiling and taking off his glasses to seemingly pose for cameras that were filming inside the courtroom. "This New York City judge is a partisan Democrat clown," Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Disgraceful."

Well, he is partisan Democrat, and that's clear. He is also too clownish to be a judge. Is this the best they can do in New York?

For short, I think that these New York cases are as partisan as ever. We are seeing justice based on "Get Trump," exactly the kind of garbage that you see in a banana republic.

Whether you love or hate Trump, you should hate this kind of injustice.

Image: Gratis Graphics