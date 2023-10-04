Is the healthcare system broken, or does it work perfectly… for those that manage it?

I am 66 years old and recently went to my doctor for my annual physical. I walk regularly, but clearly have the mid-aged male gut. My doctor said I needed to lose some weight, because all major health problems develop because of being overweight. “How do I do this?” He responded “eat more grilled chicken, fish and vegetables.” Doctors really are smart!

As I was being shuttled around to get blood drawn, have my weight checked, my blood pressure taken -- and answering many many questions -- I realized that the doctor was in good shape, but all four other medical attendants that waited on me were overtly obese. I guess that just the doctor practices what he preaches in this medical practice.

Healthcare providers and hospitals are compensated to fix physical problems. They are not compensated to keep people healthy. Healthcare workers now represent one out of five U.S. workers.

Members of Congress buy their health insurance coverage from DC Link, and up to 72% of the premiums are subsidized or paid by the government. Consequently, they are not overly motivated to fix the out-of-control healthcare system. Besides, I think that all members of Congress would accept contributions from healthcare providers.

Most physicians are now employed by national corporations or hospital systems. Physicians are smart, but it does not help their compensation to really help patients get skinny. Clearly the U.S. healthcare system is broken; it mostly works for the people that manage the system.

Image: Delph234