Schadenfreude: Hamas supporter sets his own pants on fire

Wars are full of ironies, and now that Hamas has declared its barbarians' war against Israel, this specter happened:

Why, it's as if the Israeli flag has its own powers -- which this Palestinian clown seems to have learned about the hard way. He sets the flat on fire, and seconds later, the flames of it come to eat him.

I can't tell when this video was made, whether it was a long time ago or just yesterday. All I do know is that it's making the rounds on the Internet to cheer the Israelis. Whoever did it succeeded, based on the strong passaround factor.

There's nothing funnier than an ignorant goober done in by his own malevolence.

Malevolence we know. But, yes, he is an ignorant boob besides.

What schoolkid doesn't know that you don't stand downwind of a flaming fire?

What what girl scout doesn't know that when your clothes catch fire, you drop and roll, you don't go running away from the flames with the clothing on so as to fan the flames hotter.

Well, this idiot didn't know any of this. All he knew was that he hated Israel enough to want to burn its flag for some kind of show spectacle and what happened, happened.

Now he's an international figure of fun as millions of viewers on Twitter watch him run. Notice how the flames went for his pants, which is none too dignified in public. He got what he had coming to him, which was the inevitable.

Let's hope its a foretaste of what's coming for Hamas.

