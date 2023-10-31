Leftist intersectional race fantasies take over Welsh history

There are few places on earth that are historically more white than Wales, a little country clinging to the western edge of the United Kingdom. There are also few countries in the world that are currently more white than Little Wales. That reality, though, didn’t stop the Welsh Labour Party from boasting about the fact that, without black history, there is no Welsh history.

I actually have a Welsh connection. When I spent my junior year abroad in England a very long time ago, one of my flatmates was Welsh.

I’ve never forgotten sitting at the kitchen table with her as we spoke about our backgrounds. I gave her a quick ride through the countries that my ancestors had been expelled from over the centuries, whether Jews or French Huguenots.

My snow-white Welsh friend sat there listening, her eyes getting bigger and bigger. Then, in that lovely Welsh accent, she said, “My family has been in Wales…well, really, my family has been in Wales since Caesar’s time.” And I bet if you’d tested her DNA, you would easily have confirmed the unadulterated purity of her Celtic blood.

What we know about Wales is that there’s been a human presence there for about 29,000 years. To the extent it engaged in trade during the Bronze Age, the best guess is that the people who lived there—the Celts—engaged in trade with other Celts or maybe with some Germanic tribes. They weren’t trading with Africa. It was a backwater far from the Mediterranean.

Image: Welsh flags by National Assembly for Wales. CC BY 2.0.

In 55 and 54 BC, Julius Caesar landed troops in Britain, saw that it was a backwater, and left it alone. The serious Roman invasion of Britain didn’t happen until the early first century A.D. The Ancient Britons, all of whom were snow-white Celts, fought back. Their fight ended in the middle of that century, however, when Boudica’s forces lost disastrously to the Romans. The surviving Celts retreated to the fringes of Britain: Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall…and Wales.

For several hundred years after that, Britain was a Roman colony, and it is possible that the Romans brought with them black Africans from the southernmost reaches of their far-flung empire. However, sitting as it was on the far West coast, the Romans viewed Wales solely as a useful place to mine gold, copper, lead, zinc, and silver. The upper-class people became Romanified; the rest did not.

In the post-Roman era, the Danes, Angles, Saxons, Jutes, etc.—that is, pale-skinned German tribes—began to raid the British Isles, eventually becoming settlers rather than raiders. Wales, however, was unaffected. It continued to be mostly Celtic.

In 1066, the Normans (another Anglo-Saxon tribe) conquered England, and the Norman lords turned their attention to Wales. By the early 1400s, Wales was subdued and became part of England. The Welsh people continued to be lily-white Celts, though.

Indeed, for over 900 years, Wales continued to be white, very, very white. If Welsh people married outside of Wales, they did so with other white people. It was always white.

Even now, Wales is white. (Have I mentioned how white the Welsh population is?) There are only 18,000 black people in all of Wales (or 0.6% of the population).

The same Wikipedia article says that the first recorded black person in Wales was a gardener, John Ystumllyn, who died in 1786. Since then, the blacks who have their names associated with Wales have been in sports and entertainment. Moreover, picking a few at random, one discovers that the athletes often moved to Wales for professional reasons, not because they have any Welsh lineage (see, e.g., Ethan Ampadu, Rabbi Matondo, Sorba Thomas, and so on).

Wales is white.

That whiteness is a problem for Welsh leftists because they understand that being white means being evil. You can’t escape that on the left. Whites are toxic colonists who are inherent racists. In the hierarchical world of leftism, the only rung lower than the white rung, as we are daily seeing, is the Jewish rung.

What to do? What to do?

Well, the answer is easy if you’re a leftist. That’s because leftism is bounded by self-serving delusional fantasies.

The world is boiling to death…no, wait, freezing to death…no, we’re wrong, it’s boiling, and it’s all your fault.

Biological sex is simply a toxic, white male social construct, and people are free to be whatever they feel they are, from minute to minute if necessary.

The best way to fight crime is to end policing, end punishment, and prevent people from protecting themselves against criminals.

Biden is normal, mentally competent, and sea-green incorruptible.

The lies never stop.

And that’s how you get this magnificent fantasy tweet from the Welsh Labour party:

The paths of Black History and Welsh history are indivisible.



There is no history of Wales without the history of black experiences in Wales. pic.twitter.com/BXsxMAjwtB — Welsh Labour (@WelshLabour) October 31, 2023

There’s only one problem with this Welsh effort to gain itself a higher rung on the leftist intersectionality ladder: It’s delusional. And no matter how hard the left fights reality, eventually, reality wins—and, sadly, it usually does so in the most painful ways possible.