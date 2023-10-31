Man in drag records his experiences of being ‘misgendered’ to ‘educate’ the well-intentioned but uncouth normies

So the video below is a compilation of recorded events in which Lilly Contino, a “trans” activist who tries (and laughably fails) to force others to refer to he/him as “she/her,” dines out at restaurants, then confronts and educates the waitstaff after they inevitably “misgender” him. Watch here:

When you demand that everyone not use their eyes, ears, and brains, and you ask for the manager when they don’t

Now, I was immediately hollering, because the first thing I noticed was the hubcap-sized plate with an absolute mountain of food—it looks like a Thanksgiving meal! Or I suppose, what a bodybuilder would eat, but these are certainly not the portions of a normal woman, a population of which I am legitimately included.

Then he genuinely monologues this to the camera:

Nothing like a good misgendering. It does, it is a knife in the gut when I get called ‘sir.’ I feel like I need to tell him. I need to tell him… that that hurt. It hurts more though, when it’s not intentional, because it means like this [gestures to his whole person], that this is ‘sir’ to him.

I mean, clearly these people are totally delusional given their lifestyle choices and beliefs—what kind of a grown man can go out in public dressed like a teenage girl and not feel crippling shame? Biological sex is simply some social construct? I’m embarrassed for them! But in Contino’s case? The delusion has soared to new heights. He’s not even close to passing… obviously. He has male-pattern baldness, an Adam’s apple, a man’s voice, is built like a line-backer, has baseball mitts for hands, his appendage is in-tact, and he eats as much as Arnold Schwarzenegger probably did in his prime (and I probably missed a few things).

Sure he doesn’t desire to be called “sir,” but emotions aside… he of course is, and looks like… a sir. Therefore, can’t he at least intellectually grasp that when people are focused on the task at hand (taking a food order), politeness consistent with this crazy thing known as reality simply comes out?

I also had a laugh when he confronted a woman who I assume is an Asian immigrant who came to America to actually contribute, because the no-nonsense tone is undeniable when she simply says “Oh… Yeah…” (This time, there were two family-sized dishes in front of him.)

The best part is, the last subject of the video is a server who calls Contino “sir,” doesn’t apologize when confronted, refuses to submit to Contino’s demands that the server participate in the fantasy, then calls him “sir” again. What. A. Stud.

Then, take a look at this absolutely hilarious meme:

Maybe, just maybe, Contino is the one guilty of “misgendering,” and perhaps everybody calling him “sir” is actually right?

