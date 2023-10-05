Joe Biden is adamant that you pay other people's student loans

Hey there, hardworking plumber, auto mechanic, nursing aide, dutiful married couple parents, and others of your ilk struggling to live within your income while faithfully paying your bills, your debts, maybe even loans — President Joe Biden (Democrat) thinks you're a fool! A sucker!

Okay, okay, he didn't actually say that today, but that was definitely implied as he triumphantly announced a further expansion of canceling college student loan debt. Relief.

Now, turning to student debt relief. When I ran for President, I vowed to fix our broken student loan program. Because while a college degree is still the ticket to a better life, that ticket has become excessively expensive. Americans who are saddled with unsustainable debt in exchange for a college degree has become the norm. Since, my administration has taken significant action to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible. That starts with making sure the existing system works in the way it was supposed to work for student borrowers. We fixed what's called the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was designed originally to make sure schoolteachers, firefighters, social workers, and other public servants can get their student loans forgiven if they make 10 years of payments and do 10 years of public service. By the time I took office, that program had been placed for — in place for nearly 15 years, but because of red tape, only 7,000 borrowers had been helped. Well, today, thanks to the reforms, more than 700,000 borrowers have had their debts forgiven. ... As a result of these changes, today I'm announcing my administration has approved an additional $9 billion in relief for 125,000 borrowers in just the past few weeks under that program. With the latest debt cancel — cancellation, in total, my administration has canceled $127 billion in student debts for nearly 3.6 million Americans.

Blah, blah, and more blah as Biden proudly admits to defying the Supreme Court's decisions on student debt.

Republican elected officials and special interests stepped up and sued us. [Oh, yeah, them! Republicans!] And the Supreme Court sided with them, snatching from the hands of millions of Americans thousands of dollars in debt — student debt relief that was about to change their lives. As I said at the time, I believe the Court's decision to strike down my student debt relief program was wrong. But I promised I wouldn't give up.

Hey, what do Supreme Court judges, honors graduates all, experienced lawyers all, know compared to a failed lawyer, who practiced briefly before entering politics?

My administration will continue to use every tool at our disposal to help ease the burden of student debt so more Americans be f — can free — can be free to achieve their dreams.

As explained previously, in order for some Americans to "be f — can free — can be free to achieve their dreams," all of us hardworking, diligent, dutiful...fools...suckers (yeah, that's what Biden thinks of us) will have nightmares. And anxiety. Depression. Many of us will go bankrupt. (Yes, us!)

Because debt can't just be "canceled." If it is for some, others pay — in this instance, mostly those "hardworking, diligent, dutiful...fools...suckers" who pay taxes, live within their means, work hard to pay their tuition, etc. — i.e., over 100 million Americans supporting that "canceled $127 billion in student debts for nearly 3.6 million Americans."

Joe Biden, the Democrat president, and his priorities. They're not you — you hardworking fool.

