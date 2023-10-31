It’s a good thing Mike Johnson got in quietly

Otherwise, the media and other Democrats would have been able to have more time to collude to destroy him, just as they try to do with any political opponent who dares to disagree with their radical leftist ideology. It really doesn’t matter who they are or what they do.

Think of what they have done to Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, Amy Barrett, Samuel Alito, Sarah Palin, Mitt Romney, and Trump over the years.

Facts don’t matter. Democrats are the party of personal destruction. If they are not able to destroy and block their opponents, they set out to ruin their reputations in the minds of the public.

Here they set out to destroy Mike Johnson, by attacking his wife for her religious beliefs. This from a party that claims to be open-minded and for freedom of choice. It is not. Democrats can’t stand religious or conservative women or men. Generally, they make exceptions for Muslims.

Kelly Johnson, who is married to House Speaker Mike Johnson, practices a form of Christian counseling that classifies people into ‘choleric’, ‘phlegmatic,’ and other ancient personality types purportedly ordained by God.

This is similar to how they tried to defeat Judge Barrett. Somehow, they never go after Democrats for their religious or cultural beliefs.

Liberal media already attack Coney-Barrett’s religion President Donald Trump hasn’t even announced his Supreme Court nominee yet, but that hasn’t stopped liberals from directing anti-Catholic bigotry at a leading candidate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett is no stranger to having liberals target her for her religious beliefs. During Barrett’s confirmation hearings for her current post at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, grilled Barrett on her religious views, suggesting they would compromise her ability to fairly rule as a judge. “The dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein said. “And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for years in this country.”

And the liberal rag, the Atlantic, is trying to equate Mike Johnson with something his great-great-great grandfather did 156 years ago. Somehow, I haven’t seen the Atlantic or other media outlets look back at Democrats ancestors from generations ago because they really don’t care about anything but destroying Republicans.

Where Is Mike Johnson’s Ironclad Oath?

On August 16, 1867, a young farmer named Alfred McDonald Sargent Johnson walked into the courthouse of Cherokee County, Georgia. He had an oath to swear.

If the media and other Democrats were really scared of a politician not upholding his oath, they would go after Biden for refusing to uphold his oath to follow the laws Congress passed, like immigration laws.

I have to wonder: did Biden’s great-great-great grandfather go around the world, gathering up kickbacks for his family?

It is a shame that as they attack anyone who threatens their hold on power, the media and other Democrats don’t care about the massive corruption of the Bidens and the Clintons. That is a much greater threat to our democracy, freedom, and prosperity than challenging an election or Mike Johnson’s wife’s religious beliefs.

Image: Mike Johnson. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, public domain.