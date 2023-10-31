Happy Halloween: Ken Paxton's political enemies cook up a new witch hunt trial for him

They're at it again. Ken Paxton's political enemies never sleep.

The Texas attorney general, who is a dominant force in the Texas GOP, is set to stand trial on April 15, this time on state charges, following an eight-year delay since his indictment. This is a different case from the one he was aquitted for during his impeachment in the Texas Senate several weeks ago.

These charges stem from those false accusations dating back to 2011 that he solicited investors for a McKinney technology company without disclosing that he was being paid to promote its stock. Despite these charges and the fact that the liberal media and his political foes are seeking to taint his reputation, Paxton has robustly maintained his innocence. This stance has been supported by many who see this trial as nothing but a politically motivated witch hunt.

Paxton has been doing everything possible to protect Texas since he became the Texas attorney general in January 2015. AG Paxton, like President Trump, is a fighter.

As he said at the time:

“We stand on the side of right, and we will never stop fighting to protect this state and the people who proudly call it home.”

Paxton's legal journey has been tumultuous, marked by delays and disputes. One of these disputes is the issue of special prosecutors' pay, which has yet to be settled.

Paxton's legal team has suggested that the special prosecutors are primarily interested in their pay, not in pursuing justice. His legal team has fervently challenged the $300 hourly rate allotted to these prosecutors, contending that it deviates from the confines of the law. This focus on monetary gain over the pursuit of justice is troubling in this case.

These ongoing disputes, coupled with the fact that Paxton has already been acquitted of corruption charges at an impeachment trial, raise questions about the motivations behind the continued push to prosecute him.

Furthermore, Paxton has faced intense criticism and scrutiny, not just for the charges against him but also for his political affiliations. After his acquittal at the impeachment trial, Paxton returned to his job and supported primary challengers to Republicans who led the impeachment investigation. This has led some to view the upcoming trial as a politically motivated attempt to undermine his influence within the GOP.

Paxton has demonstrated remarkable political resilience despite these legal challenges, winning his third term re-election. Paxton since then has become an even more dominant figure in the Texas GOP. His political strength is a testament to his commitment to serving the people of Texas, even in the face of adversity.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott praised Paxton for his work, particularly his efforts to push back against federal overreach. Dedication to public service in the face of personal adversity is commendable.

What sets his situation apart is the sheer magnitude of allegations and legal actions that have accompanied him throughout his tenure as Texas attorney general. Paxton has consistently been the focal point of his political adversaries, who have eagerly sought to sully his character and undermine his leadership. The Texas Senate's dismissal of all 16 articles of impeachment related to corruption and bribery is compelling evidence that his accusers have been unable to substantiate their claims. But mind you, these charges are not solely borne out of political rivalry; they have also emanated from within what is believed to be the George Bush wing of his party, further muddling the waters concerning the origins of his legal troubles and the intentions behind such actions.

Indeed, these long-drawn-out legal proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over long-ago matters have raised questions about their motivations and fairness. As Paxton's trial date approaches, it is crucial to remember the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

But having said this, AG Paxton's innocence will be determined by the court rather than the court of public opinion. The Texas justice system is entrusted with the duty to remain impartial, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights of the accused.

A man of integrity is a man others can count on. They know he will do what he says he will do. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is to be praised because he has already shown that he can be trusted.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 3.0