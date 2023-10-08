Israel must destroy the jihadist terrorists once for all

As Israelis were observing Simchat Torah Sabbath, mega-terrorist outfit Hamas launched sudden and devastating attack by firing thousands of rockets killing hundreds of innocent Israeli nationals on Oct. 7, 2023.

International media as usual were competing in hiding notoriety of “Palestinian” jihadists. Instead of telling the truth, they once again resorted to old tactics of twisting fact. This is how Israel and Jews are facing notorious media bias where international media are shy in exposing the terrorist faces of the “Palestinians” and their continuous act of terrorism targeting Jews and the Jewish State.

While majority of the observers see Iran's hand behind yesterday's attack, which resulted in the murder of over 300 Israelis, the wounding of nearly 1,600, and the kidnapping of dozens of hostages, according to Arutz Sheva, Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC that Iran gave its backing to the massive assault on Israel the terrorist organization carried out.

Gazi Hamad stated that the Iranian regime pledged to "stand by the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem."

Saturday’s sudden invasion of Israeli territory by land, air, and sea was well-planned and coordinated.

Iran provides funding and weapons to Hamas, as well as the Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah terrorist organizations. The leaders of the regime openly declare their intention to annihilate the Jewish state and their opposition to the signing of peace agreements by any country in the Arab and Islamic worlds with Israel.

Following this sudden Jihadist attack, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley said, “This should be personal for every woman and man in America, why? Because when they did this surprise attack, when they took these hostages when they murdered these families, they were celebrating, and what were they celebrating? They were saying death to Israel, death to America. This is not just an attack on Israel, this is an attack on America because they hate us just as much.”

Commenting on this gruesome attack, Jewish News Syndicate in an editorial said, “The responses to Hamas barbarism must include Jewish unity, an end to biased media coverage of Palestinian terrorism and a refusal to let these murderers profit from their crimes.”

About biased media coverage and importance of Jewish unity, a JNS editorial said:

It may be difficult to imagine the current politically fractured, more heavily assimilated Jewish community of the United States that is far more alienated from Israel than it once was coming together as it did during those days. But nevertheless, that is the model that the Jewish world and sympathetic non-Jews must follow. It must be clear to the world that when Israel is under attack and Jews are being murdered, the solidarity of the Jewish people and decent people everywhere with Israel must be unquestioned. Second, there must be no tolerance or acceptance of the usual narratives and biased media coverage of the conflict that focus more on Israel’s responses than on Palestinian terrorism itself, and which often seek to demonize the Jewish state’s justified measures of self-defense. Those who seek to wipe Israel off the map - whether by terrorism or political means - are engaging in a global attack on the Jewish people. The rising tide of antisemitism that is sweeping across the world in recent years is driven in large part by anti-Zionist propaganda. Anything that seeks to legitimize the goals of the terrorists to destroy Israel must be rightly labeled not just as hateful but as a form of antisemitism that must not be normalized or allowed to be represented as part of mainstream opinion in the West.

This time, Iran's mullah regime attempted this gruesome terrorist attack on Israel as they felt fat and secure knowing they had a friend in Washington. Joe Biden’s decision to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets as part of a prisoner exchange should come under intense scrutiny as this huge cash flow has significantly strengthened Iranian regime’s terrorist capabilities.

In my opinion, this fund from Joe Biden to his Iranian mullah darlings is a direct support of terrorist activities, given Iran's known sponsorship of groups like Hamas. Former President Donald Trump labeled Biden an "incompetent fool" for the decision, and other lawmakers have expressed concern that the move could have far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

It may be mentioned here that the Biden administration has been openly extending support to Islamist and jihadist forces in a number of countries in the world, including Bangladesh. His actions are pushing this third-largest Muslim country towards a neo-Taliban state. In other words, Joe Biden’s actions are empowering Islamists, jihadists and anti-Semite forces worldwide.

While many political figures have spoken out about the latest Hamas attack on Israel, Democratic Party’s Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have remained totally silent. As members of the Congress, their lack of public comment on the situation has drawn attention, especially given their previous proven track record of anti-Israel bias. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib must be very happy and joyous today - people who pray five times a day for the destruction of Israel and Jews.

The devastating attack by Hamas on Israel has cast a long, sorrowful shadow over the already fraught landscape of Middle Eastern politics, leaving many to question the very foundation of the two-state solution. This concept, once heralded as the beacon of hope for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, now proven to be a deception. The scale of the violence unleashed by Hamas not only shattered lives but also shattered the illusion that coexistence could be achieved through diplomatic means alone. The attack serves as a painful reminder that the path to peace is fraught with obstacles that can't be easily overcome, leaving us to wonder if the dream of two states living side by side in harmony is just that - a dream.

The recent Hamas attack on Israel has elicited a range of responses from world leaders, but one that has caught particular attention is the demeanor of President Joe Biden. During his public address following the Hamas attack, Biden's face appeared notably composed, even radiant, depicting his emotional stance toward the unfolding crisis. His reaction claims as if he knew it already and he has no remorse. Biden tried to pretend as if he was very sad - not even a good actor. In a situation fraught with loss and geopolitical implications, the presence of fake sorrow or concern on the president's face has been unsettling for some, raising questions about the Biden administration's commitment to Israel and its role in the peace process.

During his tenure, former President Donald Trump took a markedly different approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict compared to his predecessors. His administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the U.S. embassy there, a move that was met with criticism by Palestine supporters but lauded by the world. Trump also brokered the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states, sidestepping the Palestinian issue altogether. While these actions were praised as bold steps toward regional stability, Hamas supporters argued that they marginalized Palestinians and made the prospect of a two-state solution even more remote. Trump's policies toward the conflict had a lasting impact, reshaping the geopolitical landscape in a way that continues to influence the region today.

Since stepping into the Oval Office, President Joe Biden's approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict has been a stark departure from the assertive policies of his predecessor and more popular president, Donald Trump. While Biden has paid lip service to the idea of a two-state solution, his actions - lack thereof - have raised eyebrows and drawn criticism. His administration's decision to resume financial aid to the “Palestinian Authority," which had been cut by Trump, has been particularly contentious, especially in light of recent attacks by Hamas. Biden's tepid public statements and his administration's cautious diplomacy have been seen by some as a failure to take a strong stance, leading to him effectively sidelining Israel while emboldening its terror adversaries. Critics argue that Biden's approach not only lacks decisiveness but also undermines the US' longstanding commitment to Israel, casting doubt on the administration's ability to navigate the complexities of this volatile conflict.

In light of the recent attacks and the ongoing volatility in the region, the time has come for Israel to rally international support for a definitive solution: the establishment of a single state, Israel, in the region. At the same time, Israel needs to completely destroy each and every jihadist base and hideouts in Gaza and beyond.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is an internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist, writer, research-scholar, and Editor, Blitz, a newspaper publishing from Bangladesh since 2003. He regularly writes for local and international newspapers. Follow him on X @Salah_Shoaib

Image: Screen shot from Channel 4 News video, via YouTube