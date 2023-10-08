Bidenites gaslight about where that $6 billion to Iran went -- and get debunked handily

Joe Biden's minions and allies have got their talking points now, and would have you think that that $6 billion they released to Iran last September 11 had nothing, nothing at all, to do with the surprise attack and atrocities warfare launched by Hamas against civilians in Israel.

Here's a particularly ignorant statement, from, sadly, a Fox News correspondent, who at a minimum doesn't think things through.

Those who are saying that this $6 billion that was part of the American hostage release negotiated by the Biden administration likely fueled the Hamas invasion are missing some key facts….None of the money has been spent yet. It remains in a Qatari bank under US Treasury watch.

This retort from a former State Department official who knows about how Iran uses sanctions, is devastating:

This is how Iran makes money releases work, even with cash in different accounts.

In addition, Biden approved this, straight cash on the barrelhead for the attackers, no need to slink around with Iran:

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Middle East Monitor reported that Joe Biden approved the release of $75 million dollar aid to Palestine just hours before the attack on Israel.



In a quiet move bypassing Republican obstructionism, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the release of… pic.twitter.com/lYrPwH7enw — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 8, 2023

The Bidenites also equivocated about the brutality, as if Israel, the victim of the unprovoked attack, were somehow "just as bad" as the barbarians of Hamas.

Don't let anyone miss this since-deleted message. Absolutely sickening.

Boys, boys....

That didn't go over very well, and now they are backtracking.

Pali party's over, pals.

There also are other problems traceable to Biden's foreign policy failures.

Mark Levin outlines the starter pack:

Trump cut off funds to the Palestinians, unleashed unprecedented peace initiatives in the Abraham Accords, killed the Iran deal, was starving the Iranian regime of resources with crushing sanctions, and Biden not only reversed it all, including funding the Palestinians and Iran,…

But there's a new report out saying Afghanistan provided a bonanza to these thugs:

Breaking News Israel: US weapons left behind in Afghanistan used to attack Israel.



A high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander said US weapons left in Afghanistan by the Biden administration were found in the hands of Palestinian groups active in the Gaza Strip.



The… pic.twitter.com/AHCYpEIkcO — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 8, 2023

I would also like to know the whereabouts of one Viktor Bout, the arms-dealer kingpin who was exchanged for a basketball player imprisoned on a drug offense in Russia by Joe Biden's administration. It is known that Hamas had a nice meeting in Moscow with Russia's rulers a few months ago.

Of course they did.

We assume they were talking about bike paths for Palestine, right?

Bottom line? The Bidenites have a lot of explaining to do with regard to how these brutes and savages got the money to launch their expensive terrorist attack while keeping it secret from our vast and overpriced intelligence apparat.

