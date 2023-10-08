Hillary Clinton is an evil person

“Sociopaths are attracted to politics because the see it as a sphere in which you can be ruthless and step all over people. That fact that some politicians can tell such awful lies is another example of sociopathy. Sociopaths lie—they see nothing wrong with it.”

― Alexander McCall Smith, The Revolving Door of Life

An evil person is someone who engages in malevolent behaviors. They are frequently immoral, depraved, wicked and/or mentally ill.

Each of those words can easily be attributed to Hillary Clinton. The many crimes she committed while the First Lady of Arkansas are well-known old news; Whitewater, Rose Law Firm, an impossible windfall on cattle futures, her unceremonious firing from the Watergate Committee for lying (before her marriage to Bill), etc.

She was, it would seem, a born criminal, and a very greedy one. The Clinton Foundation was nothing but a massive grift that made the Clintons very rich, a pay-to-play operation; it did little or no charitable work.

Before it was about power, it was all about money. She felt that, with her Wellesley and Yale education, she was entitled to wealth, no matter how she came by it.

Then, once she had a taste of power, her desire for power superseded her lust for money. But she craved both and as we all know, she would go to any lengths to get both.

She was certain she would win the presidency in 2016 but she took no chances. She enlisted far-left lawyer Mark Elias to quietly get election laws changed to benefit the Democrats. She commissioned the Steele dossier and the Russian hoax was off and running. It would take up the next two-plus years and $35 million spent on the Mueller phony investigation.

The fabricated-out-of-whole-cloth fairy tale was our mainstream media’s drug of choice. They were consumed by it and fell for every made-up morsel that was leaked to them. Molly Ball bragged about how they stole the election in Newsweek. The Pulitizers gave awards to reporters at both the WaPo and NYT for perpetrating the biggest lie ever told.

Hillary refused to acknowledge her 2016 loss for a day, she was so certain that her win was in the bag. She knew about all the cheating and likely underwrote most of it, the ballot-harvesting, the corrupt machines, the drop-box stuffing “mules,” the illegally changed election laws with COVID as a ruse. It was rumored that she threw a bottle of champagne at a $100,000 television screen that election night.

She is a disturbed woman. Her “Trump’s supporters are a basket of deplorables” line will define her forever as will her assertion to Christiane Amanpour that Trump’s supporters need to be “de-programmed” as if she is Mao re-incarnated (or Lenin, or Stalin).

She is an evil woman; every word she uses to condemn Trump is true about herself. That she is so self-unaware is hardly news. Is there no one in her life that can rein in her viciousness? Seems not…Bill and Chelsea suffer from a similar personality disorder.

Her comments to Amanpour curiously coincide with Newsweek’s expose on the FBI’s new task force created to target Trump supporters.

What is so enraging is that the Republicans in Congress do nothing about these obvious breaches of the Constitution. Does no one in Congress notice how tyrannical the Biden regime has become? The DOJ, the FBI, the IRS, the ATF, the military have all been re-invented as institutions modeled on those that prevailed the former Soviet Union and Mao’s China.

The DOJ’s countless legal attacks on President Trump reek of Stalin’s show trials and Mao’s “struggle sessions.”

Hillary clearly imagines her opponents suffering in concentration camps where they will be “deprogramed. The media pundits, most of them quite ignorant of the Constitution, are loving the lawfare. The more absurd and unconstitutional the charges against Trump are, the more gleeful they are. A few Democrats must surely be aware of how egregious their party’s abuse of the law is but do not dare speak up about it. The Democrat party is run like the mafia, like a cartel. In the swamp, everyone has something on everyone else; it is corrupt because it is based on leverage over others. It’s how they control all members of the Congress – except Matt Gaetz and his seven brave colleagues.

Under the circumstances, it is hardly surprising that Hillary oozes out the woodwork on Amanpour’s show that no one out of D.C. watches to so casually vent her inner Stalin. These people, the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the Bushes, etc. live in a bubble of their own making due to their massive wealth.

They actually do believe that that wealth entitles them to rule over the rest of us, to tax us, to spend our money in Ukraine but not our own southern border, on ridiculous programs like DEI, CRT, ESG, LGBT…. transgenderism and the mutilation of children, each of them too young to smoke, drink, vote, or join the military; but they are old enough to consent to the destruction of their genitals?

We are living in a world gone mad, a world where the left denies the existence of objective truth, gender is no longer a social construct but imaginatively non-binary (an affront to any legitimate biologist) and elections must be stolen by the left to ensure their permanent power over the rest of us. Institutions like the WEF, the UN and the WHO seek to exert their power over the planet, to depopulate it by any means necessary, some of them recent and obvious, and to turn the surviving population into serfs who will “own nothing and like it.”

This is the agenda the American Democrat party hopes to implement. It apparently does not occur to them that their own children and grandchildren will be among those serfs. They assume their wealth will protect them and their families for generations to come. It will not. No one survives a failed nation.

Hillary Clinton is the personification of the globalists’ authoritarian dream. She is onboard with every tyrannical strategy of the radical left. Starve us of energy, make us drive EVs so they can tell us if and when we can charge them, and dictate how far we will be allowed to travel. Their dream of 15-miute smart cities is particularly frightening. That was the plan for Lahaina, Maui. It was to be America’s first “smart city.” So weird that it burned. London now has surveillance cameras everywhere in order to penalize those not driving EVs. Given the rise of fuel costs, is it any wonder those cameras are being vandalized? The whole climate crises is as big a hoax as Hillary’s Russia hoax. It’s all about controlling the populations of Western nations. Humans are a blip on this four-billion-year-old planet; to think we can affect the climate is the height of misplace pomposity. It’s just a ploy, a psyop.

Much has been written about Hillary’s sit-down with Amanpour. No one can possibly defend what she said without revealing their own inner support of Maoism. All commenters tell the truth; she is certifiably mentally disordered and has a demonic streak. To say what she did as casually as she did certainly proves that the country dodged a bullet when she lost in 2016. The woman is a menace but we are fortunate to hear her speak “her truth,” her subjective truth. She’s very likely a sociopath.

“We do not have to be mental health professionals to identify the traits of the possible sociopaths among us.”

― P.A. Speers, Type 1 Sociopath - When Difficult People Are More Than Just Difficult People

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0