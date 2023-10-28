Has leftism finally jumped the shark?

The current pro-Palestinian rallies on American campuses (which, in reality, are an anti-Jewish hate-fests) are an eye-opener for a growing number of people on the left. The latest Israel-Palestinian protests may be the final canary in the coal mine that will begin to turn the tide and crush leftism from our society. That’s because it exposes its source for all to see—our corrupted educational system.

We’ve all seen the rapid acceleration of the ‘woke’ culture, which has dominated society and become untouchable in the past three to four years. Push back, and you get crushed—job, reputation, life.

But cracks in leftism have started to appear. The COVID-19 pandemic happened. The all-too-smug teachers’ unions erred when they saw an opportunity to get paid for not working while harming students in their key educational and socialization growth years by shutting schools, Each K-12 year is critical for developing children into well-rounded, productive citizens (anathema to totalitarians who want obedient, unthinking proles).

As the pandemic dragged on, schools went online. For the first time, parents got to see what little Sally was learning, and they rebelled, flooding school board meetings with demands to stop the CRT and LGBTQ+ indoctrinations.

Images: Pro-Hamas rally at Harvard. YouTube screen grab.

To the parents’ shock, they discovered that teachers’ unions believe the kids belonged to the schools and not the parents and that many were hiding little Bobby’s transition to a girl. Suddenly, parents were pariahs who were deemed “domestic terrorists” (including by an ostensibly repentant National School Boards Association) for daring to speak out.

Leftists looked the other way when so-called transgender women (men) dominated women’s sports. They deemed it “normal” to force young women into contact with fully intact males in locker rooms and threatened their careers if they objected to losing their trophies and records. (Side note: this is the final proof that the women’s movement/feminism from the 1970s is dead. Trans now trumps all identity groups, even if we must violate privacy protections for women.)

While conservatives were up in arms, leftist parents kept quiet for fear of being branded transphobic and missing their invitation to the next neighborhood wine and cheese party…until now.

The mask that covered these big lies was ripped off on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel with horrendously evil actions. Suddenly, these liberal progressives were faced with a cognitive dissonance moment. Any person who would support the animalistic evil actions of Hamas is insane. Yet, they don’t support Israel. What to do?

The truth of American antisemitism emerged when we saw that most of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations and support came from college campuses. The same places where corrupt leftist professors work. And surprisingly, most non-Muslim protesters were white kids, usually from wealth. Even liberal parents were shocked that their kids could embrace this level of evil. How did this happen?

Answer: The major influences on America’s current state of education came from the Marxist “Frankfurt School,” which began exactly 100 years ago. They targeted education because it is how you teach young minds:

To embrace Marxist thinking

To aspire to become teachers themselves to teach the next generation of immature minds

To become “journalists” who later become influencers of the entire population.

The Frankfurt School’s main target was college professors, especially in the soft sciences, who know they have a great grift going. Unlike the professors in the hard sciences—where “truth” and “facts” converge because you need the building you design not to collapse—who could be employed by businesses outside of education, humanities departments in colleges are the only places in which liberal arts professors can work for big bucks and get their lithium meds covered.

The Frankfurt School people convinced these professors that capitalism was bad, even as they got paid comfortable sums of money to sit in their ivory towers while indoctrinating their young students in Marxist thought—all while basking in their peers’ praise.

The kids we see protesting against Israel are the brainwashed results of a fully corrupt and hateful Marxist-designed educational system, a system they have been immersed in since first grade because their K-12 teachers are also steeped in this hatred. No wonder they hold such views. They never hear the other side.

Now, even Democrats and those who think they are “progressive” are waking up to the evil in academia. They see it must be defeated and dug out by the roots, or we won’t have a society. Education reform is now a topic because we see the results of how these kids have been brainwashed to believe.

The Marxists thought they had won but, perhaps, they hadn’t quite attained total victory, and their celebration was premature. Their unbridled Marxist-spawned hatred for Israel and the West led their students to support Hamas’s brutality loudly and strongly. Normal people no longer can look the other way.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.