Across America, we labor, only to have DC give our money away overseas

Yesterday, I met with folks from the Lakota Nation about implementing a beekeeping initiative to provide honey, beeswax, etc., for both personal and commercial endeavors. This meeting made me angry. I saw grinding poverty right here in my own country. Having served this nation in the US Marines, working alongside Crow, Navajo, Sioux, Chippewa, Cherokee, and other American Indians, I simply cannot fathom the idea that the US Government sends massive amounts of US taxpayer money outside of the US, to people who literally hate us, hate our way of life, and really want to do us harm:

1. The Biden Administration and Congress have given more than $75 billion of our tax money (with more on the way) to Ukraine. Why? For humanitarian, financial, and military support. Why are we paying for Ukraine’s government? I did not find that clause in the US Constitution anywhere. Hmmm.

2. In 2021, we paid well over $12 billion dollars to the following Nations: Israel ($3.3B), Jordan ($1.6B), Afghanistan ($1.4B), Ethiopia ($1.39B), Egypt ($1.29B), Yemen ($1.04B), South Sudan ($954M), Congo (Kinshasa) ($825M)! In 2022, the United States budgeted $38 billion for foreign aid spending.

Why? What are We the People getting for all this spending? Absolutely nothing. Nada. Nil. Zip. And, being cynical, while we citizens aren’t getting anything for the money, how much are D.C.’s residents and workers getting via kickbacks and other tasty treats? As with their rampant Insider Trading, it is likely a whopping amount.

3. The total Human and budgetary costs to date of the war in Afghanistan, from 2001 to 2022, tops out at $2,261,000,000,000 taxpayer dollars! Meanwhile, Congress (when it was Republican-controlled) couldn’t come up with a measly $7 billion for a wall on the Southern Border to help secure America. Nope. Evidently, the US Government profits wildly from the influx of third-world border jumpers, including terrorists and criminals. If not, the border would be locked down tighter than jelly on a hot buttered biscuit.

Image: Tattered begrimed American flag art by Chic Bee. CC BY 2.0 DEED.

4. Not to be outdone, there’s the amount of taxpayer dollars wasted on NATO and the UN, both as useless as teats on a boar hog. For NATO, in 2020 alone, the American people paid a whopping $442 million.

Even worse is the cost of the UN to the American People, yet another useless appendage from the 20th Century that has never had a successful outcome, from Korea to Bosnia to Ukraine to Mars, Venus, or Saturn! That tariff rang up a breathtaking $12.5 billion just in 2021.

Again, Why? So that we can host an international spy ring right there in NYC? How convenient for our enemies and, with a weak, demented puppet in the White House, dancing on Obama’s puppet strings, it is open season on America.

Woodrow Wilson, who hated the U.S. Constitution because it limited his power, along with his Progressives, ran America up on the rocks and shoals. Ever since 1913, the US government has worked overtime to make the lives of every American harder, more stressful, and, from where this Leatherneck stands, has totally ignored the plight, not only of the American Indians but of every other American.

Why is the US government giving so much support to the world while leaving ordinary Americans mired in poverty and despair? And when President Trump promised to change that and began the hard work of putting Americans first, the government turned its energy to destroying him. No wonder we Americans are angry.

It is high time for America and Americans to be put first and foremost, every time, in every way, by the US Government, following the Constitution and not the people of Venezuela or Mexico or Yemen or Somalia or any other damn place on the Globe.

America first, always, a concept DC simply cannot grasp.