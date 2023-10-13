Cybersecurity threats loom large

This month marks the 20th Annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which for the past two decades has acted as a vehicle for the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity. This milestone provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on the United States government’s handling of cyber-threats during this period, acknowledging both victories and failings in this ever-evolving battlefield of the digital age.

Over the past two decades, we’ve witnessed a series of high-profile cyber-attacks that have shaken the foundations of digital security. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the ever-present danger lurking in the cybersphere.

One of the first internationally notable attacks occurred in 2007, when Estonia faced a massive and coordinated distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack at the hands of Russian state-sponsored attackers. The hack crippled the nation’s digital infrastructure, including the Estonian parliament, banks, and ministries, and foreshadowed the cryptic future of cyber-warfare that we currently reside in.

In the years since, Russian actors have also been said to be responsible for the SolarWinds hack in 2020, a cyber-espionage operation that compromised numerous U.S. government agencies and corporations, including the Department of Defense and Microsoft, and the multitude of attacks that have surfaced in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, where hackers on both sides of the conflict have initiated countless digital intrusions.

The attack that is generally accepted as the first example of literal cyber-warfare, the Stuxnet attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities, is now well over a decade old and should be retrospectively seen as even more historically significant as tensions in the Middle East have erupted into a week-old war between Hamas and Israeli forces. The attack compromised the software of at least 14 industrial sites in Iran, including a uranium enrichment plant, and gave Stuxnet’s operators the ability to cause the fast-spinning centrifuges to tear themselves apart, thus limiting Iranian nuclear capacity.

Although the cyber-warfare element of digital security remains the most potentially destructive aspect of hacking, the general public is the most frequent target of bad actors, as hundreds of millions of people have been affected by data breaches and cyber-attacks in the 20 years since the inception of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

One of the more significant examples of these kinds of attacks was the 2013 Target data breach, where cyber-criminals gained access to the credit card information of over 40 million customers. The incident highlighted the critical importance of securing personal data and spurred discussions about better data protection laws, particularly financial data.

Another attack that had the potential for high-leverage extortion occurred in 2018, when over 120 million Facebook users were exposed to a hacking attack that saw 81,000 users’ private messages be exposed online. The sheer volume of data housed by the major social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, TikTok) represents a treasure trove that is under constant attack by threat actors on the dark web.

While cyber-attacks can originate from various sources, a few threat actors have garnered a reputation for their audacity and capabilities. The aforementioned Russia and China, North Korea, and Iran have consistently ranked among the most dangerous players in the global cyber-arena.

China in particular has been at the forefront of cyber-operations, often accused of state-sponsored economic espionage and widespread intellectual property theft. The 2015 breach of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, compromising sensitive information of millions of government employees, remains one of the most significant cyber-intrusions attributed to China, and the fact that millions of Americans, including members of Congress, are either currently using or have previously used the Chinese mega-app Tiktok also raises data privacy concerns as the app’s creators open their first European data center.

In the face of these evolving threats, the U.S. government has had its share of successes. One notable success is the establishment of both U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) in 2009, a dedicated military command responsible for defending against cyber-threats, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the operational lead for federal cybersecurity and the national coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience. The federal government has also taken steps to enhance cybersecurity awareness and resilience with initiatives like Cybersecurity Awareness Month and public-private partnerships that have fostered a more informed and proactive approach to digital security.

There have been significant failings as well. The slow response to the evolving threat landscape and inadequate legislation to protect critical infrastructure have left vulnerabilities exposed. The lack of a comprehensive federal data privacy law has hindered the protection of personal information, leaving citizens at risk.

As we look ahead, securing the future of the cyber-sphere requires a multi-pronged approach that addresses the complex and dynamic nature of cyber-threats. Some of the more necessary actions America can choose to take are as follows:

Supply Chain Security: The Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack highlighted the need for rigorous supply chain security. The government should establish standards and best practices for supply chain risk management to prevent similar incidents.

Adaptive Defense Strategies: Cyber-threats evolve rapidly. The government should adopt adaptive defense strategies that combine proactive threat intelligence, rapid response capabilities, and resilience planning, especially with the rise of cyber-espionage malware strains like LuaDream.

Public-Private Collaboration: Collaboration between government and the private sector is paramount. Sharing threat intelligence, best practices, and resources can collectively strengthen cyber-security defenses.

As we celebrate two decades of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we must acknowledge the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead. The U.S. government, in partnership with the private sector and the international community, must take decisive actions to secure the future of the cyber-sphere. The 20-year journey has been marked by triumphs and setbacks, but the path forward offers an opportunity to build a safer, more resilient digital world for all.

