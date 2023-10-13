Australia gives the go-ahead to foreign-owned ‘green’ firms to bulldoze old-growth forests with koala habitats… for wind turbines

Remember the endless images of the charred little koalas that circled in the media a few years back as fires ripped through the Australian bush? Remember the leftist politicians and their mockingbird operatives wagging their fingers at the primitive and unsophisticated conservatives (like me) who refused to acknowledge the “science” of man being an existential threat to the environment, lamenting the plight of all the innocent little creatures who had to suffer because of human greed, and scolding us as they sarcastically asked if we were proud of ourselves?

Yeah, well now all those resilient little cherubs with the burn scars are set to perish by bulldozer or starvation, thanks to the environmental vandals in government, also known as leftist politicians.

The Courier-Mail, a Brisbane outlet, published a report on the story last week:

Koala habitats will be ripped apart to build wind farms in central Queensland so state and federal Labor governments can chase their fantasy of meeting useless, costly and unobtainable renewable energy targets.

The business venture is known as the Lotus Creek wind farm and is an investment of Ark Energy, which, also according to Courier-Mail, is a subsidiary of a South Korean conglomerate—so who exactly is allowing foreign-owned corporations to decimate the local environment for profit? Read below:

Federal and state environment ministers Tanya Plibersek and Leanne Linard and previous enviro minister Meaghan Scanlon have … paved the way for koalas to be sacrificed on the renewable energy altar to appease the green evangelists. … In approving the project, Plibersek overturned a decision by her Coalition predecessor Sussan Ley, who in 2020 said the wind farm was as ‘clearly unacceptable’ and in breach of federal environment laws, partly because the site was home to koalas and other species afflicted by the previous summer’s catastrophic bushfires.

Plibersek belongs to the Labor Party, the country’s socialist faction, and an equivalent to America’s Democrat party — as a friend in Australia relayed to me, Plibersek is “on record for her ardent advocacy for the protection of koalas” but like the good leftist she is, ideology comes first, even if that means a little slaughter here and there on the way to a more just and equitable utopia.

The deforestation project is set to take out “old-growth” forests, and a “renowned nature photographer” described the area as “koala central” — all to bring in 55 ugly-as-can-be wind turbines that have a life expectancy of 20 years.

And… there’s more:

More pain may be coming for the endangered koala. Plibersek has now been asked to approve 88 giant turbines in the middle of an upland tropical forest at Chalumbin on the Atherton Tableland… The developer is the same corporation backing Lotus Creek. The ABC reported the controversial $1 billion wind farm was adjacent to World Heritage-protected rainforests. And that the project was scaled back from the original 200 turbines in an effort to appease conservationists and some traditional owners.

As both the reporter at Courier-Mail and my Australian friend assert, the “greenies” are radio silent on the impending end to these koalas, which are now an endangered species, as well as a number of other vulnerable animal populations living where the projects are set to be built.

The examples of leftie politicians using the “green” agenda as a cover to ravage the environment and steal from the people (land and wealth) seem endless and obnoxiously in-your-face; but average leftists never seem to grasp the obvious consequences of their votes, which just shows how categorically ignorant and willfully blind they really are.

I also have to wonder, does Plibersek stand to reap kickbacks from Ark Energy? Typically, these are I-scratch-your-back-you-scratch-mine scenarios, and this appears like a lot of over-the-top destruction; what gives?

