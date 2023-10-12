Black Lives Matter group issues a non-apology

A few days ago, Black Lives Matter-Chicago put out a tweet touting its support for Hamas, featuring a cutesy graphic of a Hamas paraglider reminiscent of a children's book illustration:

News came out that the dirtbags on those whimsical paraglides were invading Hamas terrorists, coming down to massacre 260 people attending a concert, and then made house-to-house raids of people in their homes to bring that total above 1,000. They openly raped women and paraded their naked bodies around on truckbeds for their cell phone denizens to spread on the Internet. They took hundreds of hostages, then murdered many such hostages, and literally beheaded babies in their cribs.

They are the maggots of the earth and certainly lower than dirt, the kind of losers who choose Hell over Heaven and are certainly headed that way. You get what you vote for, comrade.

But BLM Chicago passing around that whimsical paraglider graphic designed as though it belonged in a Winnie the Pooh or The Little Prince children's storybook didn't go over well. Like a lot of these creeps since the news of the atrocities broke, they were reviled, and they backtracked -- deleting the tweet and claiming to apologize --- but they did it in the most repulsive way possible:

Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚 — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023

Well, they were proud of them the day earlier. Today they are not proud of them. But I don't see any apology there. All I see is another apologia for Hamas violence "the people who do what they must to live free." without mentioning Hamas. They must have gotten that line from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, when asked about filthy, destructive, illegal vandalism at historical sites, replied "people do what they do."

After that crap excuse for an apology, they got busy with insults.

They don't sound too sorry here:

Zionists we know we hurt your feelings yesterday. We do sincerely apologize. And ya’ll are going super low, with really basic, boring, not clever, racism, zionism & violence & you are just organizing people for us. Are you missing the more you act up the more followers we get? pic.twitter.com/AQpZTeEWFS — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023 They bragged that their non-apology was good for their recruitment. This tells us a lot about the kind of people they attract: Anything is possible! Never did we think we’d be apologizing to zionists & we certainly never imagined they would organize for us. Free Palestine 🇵🇸 Free Us All ✊🏾♥️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/eMlBvngzLr — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023