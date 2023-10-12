Black Lives Matter group issues a non-apology
A few days ago, Black Lives Matter-Chicago put out a tweet touting its support for Hamas, featuring a cutesy graphic of a Hamas paraglider reminiscent of a children's book illustration:
News came out that the dirtbags on those whimsical paraglides were invading Hamas terrorists, coming down to massacre 260 people attending a concert, and then made house-to-house raids of people in their homes to bring that total above 1,000. They openly raped women and paraded their naked bodies around on truckbeds for their cell phone denizens to spread on the Internet. They took hundreds of hostages, then murdered many such hostages, and literally beheaded babies in their cribs.
They are the maggots of the earth and certainly lower than dirt, the kind of losers who choose Hell over Heaven and are certainly headed that way. You get what you vote for, comrade.
But BLM Chicago passing around that whimsical paraglider graphic designed as though it belonged in a Winnie the Pooh or The Little Prince children's storybook didn't go over well. Like a lot of these creeps since the news of the atrocities broke, they were reviled, and they backtracked -- deleting the tweet and claiming to apologize --- but they did it in the most repulsive way possible:
Yesterday we sent out msgs that we aren’t proud of. We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely🇵🇸♥️🖤💚— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023
Zionists we know we hurt your feelings yesterday. We do sincerely apologize. And ya’ll are going super low, with really basic, boring, not clever, racism, zionism & violence & you are just organizing people for us. Are you missing the more you act up the more followers we get? pic.twitter.com/AQpZTeEWFS— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023
Anything is possible! Never did we think we’d be apologizing to zionists & we certainly never imagined they would organize for us. Free Palestine 🇵🇸 Free Us All ✊🏾♥️🖤💚 pic.twitter.com/eMlBvngzLr— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023
Good job to BLMG for reminding everyone we broke up with them years ago, & felt the need to tell everyone. We aren’t surprised in the least that they’ve never been pro Palestine, & listed their follower numbers 🤣😂 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2maTqpVT6h— BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 11, 2023