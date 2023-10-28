Biden uses Maine shooting to call for gun control

In a never-ending persecution of law-abiding gun owners across America, President Joe Biden used the recent mass shooting in Maine to go after the Second Amendment.

In the past week, 18 people were killed in Lewiston, Maine, by suspect Robert Card, who could be seen in video footage walking into a bowling place with a rifle, Fox News reported.

Biden is now calling for a repeal of protections that protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits, universal background checks, and other tired old “gun control” measures, as reported by Breitbart News.

As always, Democrats never fail to use a tragedy to advance their political agenda.

The White House’s website published Biden’s statement, which began with the president saying:

Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief.



Shortly afterward, Biden got into his real agenda, which was gun control, the same gun control Democrats have been pushing for decades, which didn't do much good in Lewiston:

While we have made progress on gun safety through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the two dozen executive actions I’ve taken, and the establishment of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, it’s simply not enough.



Biden touted the anti-Second Amendment bill he passed in 2022 with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed in the Senate by a 64-34 vote.

But rather than admit failure, the president pointed out that “gun control,” (which is merely a euphemism by Democrats for the elimination of all firearms), was not enough to address the issue in the U.S.

Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people. Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers. This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack.

Biden’s presidency is a never-ending saga of lies. Breitbart News fact-checked the president’s claim that gun manufacturers have “immunity from liability,” pointing out that gun makers are not shielded from liability and are instead protected from “lawsuits over the criminal use of guns that are legally made and legally sold.”

It goes to show how political this is. Biden, like all Democrats, views tragedies as political opportunities, never letting a crisis go to waste.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License