It is very hard to associate the word ''intelligence' with Joe Biden or Kamala Harris

Biden to Sign Broad Order Regulating AI Use in Government

President Joe Biden will sign a wide-ranging directive on artificial intelligence on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter, as part of a broader pledge to steer AI models away from potential misuse before they’re released to the public.



The White House will also be hosting an event on “safe, secure and trustworthy” artificial intelligence Monday, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the information. Some executives from the tech industry will be in attendance.



The executive order is expected to include new policies such as requiring AI models to undergo assessments before they can be used by federal agencies and easing visa requirements for overseas technology workers,

The first thing a president should do is surround himself or with intelligent people who would establish policies that are good for the American people. I am having trouble locating intelligence or good policies.

Somehow, the so-called U.S. intelligence agencies didn't spot Hamas planning in training to attack Israel. Maybe they were focused too much on Trump supporters as a great danger for wanting smaller government and lower taxes.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was so unaware of the problem that he bragged about how peaceful the Mideast was days before the attack.

Fifty-one former "intelligence' officials somehow claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop looked like Russian disinformation without seeing or examining the computer.

Is there anything less intelligent than people who will say something without having any direct knowledge about the subject? It should make people wonder what else they are willing to pronounce about without seeing the evidence.

These people should not be trusted but somehow the Biden administration and the media still use them as reliable sources.

Is it smart to look at all the things going on, in Russia, Ukraine, China, Taiwan, Israel, Iran, North Korea, global terrorism, the Mexican cartels, or on nuclear proliferation and then claim the greatest existential threat to the world is if the Earth warms up a couple of degrees over the next hundred years?

Should energy policies be based on easily manipulated computer models and dire predictions that have consistently been wrong?

Is it intelligent for the U.S. military to give up its gas-powered planes and equipment when China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea clearly won't?

Wouldn't that be like taking a knife to a gunfight? We would get our clock cleaned in a war.

Is it smart or pure arrogance to have politicians and bureaucrats tell the public that they can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity when there are so many natural variables in the atmosphere that they have no control over?

Was it smart for America to help fund the Wuhan lab which did gain of function research and which was most likely the cause of COVID?

Should we call Dr. Anthony Fauci intelligent or a congenital liar for blocking an investigation into the lab and for attempting to rewrite history to cover up for the massive damage he caused to children and others?

Is there any sign of intelligence when so many people in the Democrat party have trouble telling the difference between men and women, and when they use terms like 'birthing person'?

Is it smart for teachers and others to encourage children to change their sex without input from their parents?

Is it intelligent to force poor children to go to schools which seem unable to teach children to read and write?

Are open borders a safe and intelligent policy? Haven't sanctuary cities and states been stupid when they claimed they would take all illegals and it would help their finances?

Here's Sen. John Kennedy interviewing people from the State Department and DHS about how many people have come across at the border. There are four bureaucrats and they seem to know nothing. That is a lack of intelligence and competence.

Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Senator John Kennedy made absolute fools of a handful of State Department and Department of Homeland Security officials.

Is it remotely intelligent to support soft-on-crime laws and district attorneys and then get mad over stores closing because they are continuously robbed blind?

As for that AI that Joe and Kamala seek to regulate: Artificial intelligence isn't 'artificial' at all. It is programmed.

Humans build and program the computers. If the AI programs go out and search for information on climate change and it reads everywhere that humans, oil, CO2 and other things cause warming, that is exactly what the computer will spit out.

Should we trust young college educated people to program computers with "artificial intelligence" when so many of them are willing to cheer on murdering terrorists on and root for the destruction of Israel? It seems that colleges have not taught them the lessons about Hitler and World War II that occurred less than ninety years ago.

We should stop acting like all college graduates are intelligent and educated. A significant portion are just indoctrinated into radical beliefs.

Finally: Most of the media, other Democrats, and all those supposed Republicans who just can't stand Trump are primarily responsible for electing a corrupt, incompetent, fifty-year swamp creature. I wonder why the Biden poll numbers are so low after the media and others were so proud that the U.S would be back to normal and adults would be back in the White House after they disposed of Trump with endless lies and investigations? I really wonder.

