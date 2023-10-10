Biden, resign now!

On October 7, when Jews celebrated the giving of the Torah by God to the Jewish people, Hamas massacred more than 1,000 Jewish civilians in Israel, shouting "Allah Akbar" (Our God is greater) over their desecrated bodies.

Children, women, and the elderly were raped, mutilated, and tortured in the name of Allah by a terrorist organization created with a sole mission to eradicate the Jewish state. Hamas Charter, Article 28 states "Israel, by virtue of it being Jewish and of having a Jewish population, defies Islam and the Muslims."

It was less than one month earlier that Joe Biden released $6 billion to Iran, a state sponsor of terrorism throughout the world whose stated mission is to eliminate the Jewish state of Israel.

Hamas has admitted that the $6 billion freed up Iran's money supply. It enabled Hamas to receive the needed weapons to carry out their massacre upon innocent civilians. Since Iran is a well-known sponsor of worldwide terrorism with a parliament which regularly engages in shouts of "Death to America," it begs the question: Why would the Biden administration hand over $6 billion to a sworn enemy? Giving aid to our enemy is clearly an act of treason; yet there have been no significant calls for his removal. Perhaps the answer lies with Biden, a man who has never met a kickback he didn't accept.

Evidently, Iran's strategy was to bide their time and wait out President Trump's presidency. They knew they had a friend in Biden.

President Trump, unlike Biden, made it clear to the Iranian mullahs that any threat to the security of even one American would be met with full force.

Consequently, during Trump's presidency the region was stable and quiet. There were no Islamic terrorist attacks here at home, nor in Israel.

Under his presidency, the Palestinian Authority offices in New York City and Washington, D.C. were closed. Their refusal to recognize the Jewish state led Trump to withdraw all financial aid to them. Additionally, he halted all financial aid to American college campuses which engaged in anti-Semitism.

During the Clinton, Bush, and Obama presidencies, Islamic Studies departments were created in numerous universities, and paid for by Islamic oil money. These Islamic Studies departments were instrumental in the rise of student anti-Semitism on college campuses throughout the nation. Jewish students in support of Israel were verbally and physically attacked by Muslims and their allies, the communist left.

Iran's decision to wait out Trump's presidency proved to be successful. Within a few weeks, all of President Trump's earlier acts in support of Israel and Jews were cancelled by Biden. Instead, he allowed the P.A. to reopen their offices and financial aid to the "Palestinians" resumed. Hamas and the P.A.'s Mahmoud Abbas recognized Biden as a friend. It became obvious that Biden and his State Department intended to treat Israel as a pariah state. No where was it more obvious than the day Biden refused to meet with the newly elected prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu.

The infamous act to hand over $6 billion to an enemy state was an act of treason; yet there were no calls for his removal. Instead, Biden and his handlers resumed nuclear arms negotiations which had been cancelled under President Trump, and Biden appointed now disgraced Robert Malley to head the talks. Since then, Malley has been charged with releasing classified information and his security clearance has been revoked. Further, a pro-Iranian spy network operating within the Biden State Department and Pentagon was recently busted. According to two independent news sources, Iranian government emails revealed Robert Malley helped fund, support, and direct Iranian intelligence operations to influence the United States. Malley was the chief interlocutor with Iran for the United States under both the Obama and Biden administrations.

Meanwhile, our open border is allowing Islamic fighters and sleeper cells to enter our country. The danger from sleeper cells spreading throughout American cities cannot be understated. We know 150 Islamic terrorists have entered our country. There may be many more undetected ones. These sleeper cells have the capacity when the time is ripe to conduct the same barbaric attacks terrorists carried out in Israel. They are marching in our streets and holding rallies in support of mutilating children, women, and the elderly. In Sydney, Australia, in front of the famous Sydney Opera House, they gathered with Hamas and Hezbollah flags with shouts of "Gas the Jews!" Here in New York City, they gathered in Times Square with a warning to all Americans. "Allah is supreme and there is no other God but Allah.” They have shown the world who they really are and what atrocities they are willing to commit. We must believe them.

While the world is in turmoil, Joe Biden has chosen to keep our southern border open and fly those who have entered our collective home without our permission to cities throughout our country. It is a treasonous act worthy of removal. For the good of the country, I call upon Congress and Americans of all persuasions to call for Biden's resignation.

Biden, resign! Resign NOW!

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License