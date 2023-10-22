As the House turns

As to what is happening (or not happening) in the House of Representatives, most America First Patriots have always believed that Representative Kevin McCarthy leaned RINO rather than MAGA. Still, Republicans elected McCarthy Speaker of the House in January in a fair (albeit long) election process.

Since then, McCarthy sometimes surprised us by doing and saying many good things, although there were immense disappointments, too. Moreover, it must be remembered that he became Speaker of a House where Republicans had a slim majority. As we have seen with recent voting to elect his replacement, there are 20-25 known RINOs and many other RINOs in hiding, as shown by the final secret House speaker ballot for Ohio Representative Jim Jordan.

McCarthy did not follow through on several key promises, many of which are detailed in numerous other articles. However, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz and his illustrious seven followers ousted McCarthy with Marxist Democrat support while lacking a plan forward. There would have been some thought to what Gaetz did if he had included in his comments something along the lines of, “I ask for your vote to oust Rep. McCarthy and in his place elect Rep. _______.” Instead, Gaetz’s entire focus was solely to “Oust McCarthy!”

Image: Matt Gaetz (cropped). YouTube screen grab.

Moreover, you need to question some of the seven others who lined up with Gaetz and Marxist Democrats to toss out McCarthy. Here are two:

Colorado Representative Ken Buck was one of Gaetz’s ouster-mates. RINO Buck voted against Ohio Representative Jim Jordan because Jordan (along with millions of Americans) believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Will Buck do the same to the outstanding Florida Representative Byron Donalds, who announced on October 20 that he was running for House Speaker? Donalds is a big Donald Trump supporter and also believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen from our 45th president.

Another ouster-mate is South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace. Mace is all over the map on MAGA issues. She stood with Gaetz to oust McCarthy and then used her vote to fundraise. Yet, this is what Mace said in January 2023 about Matt Gaetz during the initial House speaker voting:

Matt Gaetz is a fraud. Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week, he sent out a fundraising email. What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions.

Again, while many MAGAs agree with Matt Gaetz on countless issues and acknowledge that he is one of the few representatives who has not forgotten J6ers rotting in American gulags, it appears he did not thoroughly plan this action beyond “let’s oust Speaker McCarthy.” As Florida Representative Mike Waltz said: “If you are going to blow a bridge, you better have another one to cross. And those eight clearly didn’t have another one to cross before they blew this bridge.”

In 1854, the Republican Party was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, formed by former Whig members to oppose the expansion of slavery into the American West. (That is another reason California is a huge state. If it had become two states, one would have been a slave state and the other a free state.) The Whig Party died upon the birth of the anti-slavery Republican Party.

Are we at the point where the Republican Party should be in the past tense?

We will know this week. With the hapless and weak Joe Biden in the White House, world events are tragically moving us toward a world war. Biden might make pro-Israel comments following the horrific Iran-sponsored Hamas attack on Israel, but his actions appear pro-Hamas (such as $100 million of “humanitarian aid” for Hamas without asking the terrorist organization to release all the hostages). Add the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, pro-terrorist rallies on university and college campuses, inflation, homeless crisis, nearly $34 TRILLION deficit, open southern border letting who-knows-who into the United States…

Now is not the time for the Republican Party to be without a House leader!

If Republicans (including RINOs, also called Vichy Republicans) fail to elect the well-respected Rep. Byron Donalds as House Speaker, the Republican party should be buried, and a new party started in its place. I am ready to meet in Ripon, Wisconsin. Are you?

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.