As surely as leaves fall, the left comes up with ideological hoaxes

As I watch the season change, as it always does, I can’t help thinking that there’s the same inevitably to leftists introducing really terrible ideas into America—call them intellectual or ideological hoaxes, if you will.

October is the month of burning leaves. Before me on my wall hangs a print of “Autumn Evening,” a painting by Terry Redlin, depicting a small-town family burning leaves outside their home. It calls to mind my Midwest childhood when we raked leaves to the curb and burned them in the street. My occasional longing for the acrid aroma of burning leaves is sometimes slaked by tossing a handful of leaves into my wood burner (don’t tell the county smoke gendarmes).

Fall’s beauty is one of the lovely aspects of the March of Time. A less lovely aspect is that, with the new season, there are two bad new ideas—intellectual hoaxes—that have emerged from the left. Like the Energizer Bunny, leftists never stop.

New Hoax #1 is the denial of free will. Eric Utter has already ably mocked this claim. This theory requires us to believe that everything is predetermined so, not only will it exonerate real criminals, it will also exonerate those whom the leftist deems thought criminals.

In fact, this hoax is just the latest surfacing of the ancient doctrine of “naturalism.” It holds that nature encompasses all reality, with nature defined as the collection of all entities detectable by the five human senses. This includes what we can sense directly or indirectly by instrumental enhancement, and whether that enhancement be via microscope, telescope, proctoscope, spectroscope or super collider.

However, we can all easily debunk this idea. Simply focus your attention on the thought you are holding right now, whether be “Is that the right spelling?” or “It’s time for lunch?” or whatever. As you recognize your thought, you also recognize that you do not perceive that thought by means of any of your five senses. Your mind generates and recognizes your thought immediately and without using any of your senses. Hence your mind and your thought are outside nature.

Image: Autumn leaves by ilovehz.

Your brain is not the source of your mind but rather is a natural instrument employed by your mind to navigate the natural world. How can this be? Your mind is part of the “soul of life” blown into you by the Ancient One, as documented in Genesis 2:7.

Therefore, in the lingo of contemporary quantum mechanics, each and every one of us became entangled with the Holy One from the very git-go.

New Hoax #2 is that America’s problem is democracy. A new poll claims that 31% of Trump supporters (but only 24% of Biden supporters) favor seeking alternatives to our present form of governance, which the MSM extrapolates into suspicion of democracy itself.

But it’s a hoax. Our problem is not democracy. To the contrary, our fundamental problem is that we have wandered away from democracy. Democracy means self-government. In a mass society, self-government means government by laws that are enacted by those whom we elect.

In the USA, we have lost that feature of our government. We lost that essential feature of democratic government when we allowed the vast bureaucracy to create laws. Today, at both the state and the federal level, most of our laws are created by non-elected bureaucrats at the state and federal levels. That is the ground from which has sprung the distortions of government that vex us today and that are the feature of today that we must rectify to reclaim our democracy.