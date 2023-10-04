American Library Association rebrands as a groomer chatroom

The American Library Association is evidently on a mission to adopt the philosophies and tactics of the most revolting figures in human history, and it looks like Alfred Kinsey is back at the top, debuting as the latest flavor of the month. Under the pretense of fighting censorship, the ALA has morphed into the cliché seedy groomer’s chatroom, with perverts sharing psychologically-exploitative tips and tricks on how to seduce children into the LGBTQ++ cult.

From an article at Media Research Center yesterday:

The American Library Association is encouraging public schools to intentionally entice students toward books with pornographic material as part of glittering ‘banned books’ displays. … In the display, the ALA encourages tax-funded public school staff to set students up on ‘blind dates’ with ‘banned’ books, encouraging librarians and teachers to ‘[c]over banned books in brown paper and list only the reasons why they were challenged on the jacket’ to keep students from knowing exactly what book they’re taking home.

Whoever wrote the above “blind date” cover is unable to spell “controversial,” forgets that “I’ve” has an apostrophe, can’t write straight or plan out proper spacing, and put “child prostitution” inside quotation marks—ironically, this image screams “public school” employee or student.

After seeing the image, someone in the comments hilariously made this observation:

You have to wonder about the IQ of someone who can’t plan ahead before writing two sentences on a cardboard sign.

The MRC article also says this:

The association even gives tips on how to make the displays more attractive to students with glitter, imagery, and seductive lighting. ‘Tape red glitter paper to the backs of the bookshelf you’ll use for the display. Tape strings of mini lights (or twinkle lights for a ‘flickering’ effect) to shelves. Cover the backing of the display and the shelves with layers of yellow and orange tulle to mimic flames,’ the ALA suggests. Another way to lure kids to the display is to place it ‘in a pet crate or create your own cage out of discarded materials.’

I mean seriously, how pedophilic and brazen can these people be?

I once saw a Man on the Street video in which the interviewer was conducting a social experiment, attempting to determine if those passing by could tell the difference between quotes from The Communist Manifesto, and official stances from the Democrat party platform (you can imagine how it went).

What I’d like to do is run a similar exercise to see if respondents can discern a difference between the “tips” and “seduction tricks” from the ALA… and chat logs from Dateline’s To Catch a Predator show with Chris Hanson.

I have a sneaking suspicion the results would echo the original experiment.

